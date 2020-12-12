RM Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga 2020-21 Madrid Derby Preview

Real Madrid square off against neighbors Atletico Madrid in the LaLiga. The Madrid Derby is slated to be played at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on December 12, 2020 and kick off at 1:30 AM (Sunday, December 13 IST). Let's have a look at RM vs ATL Dream11 prediction, RM vs ATL match prediction and other details of the game.

Defending champions Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid in their first big LaLiga game of the season. Zinda’s team will start the match brimming with confidence following two consecutive wins to their name. Los Blancos defeated La Liga opponents Sevilla 0-1 as the host conceded an own goal owing to Vinicius Jr's deflected shot. Layer on the Spanish giants also went on to win a crucial champions league match against Borussia M'Gladbach 2-0 that helped the qualify and advance for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. Currently, the defending champions are slotted in the top 4 at the fourth position winning 6 out of their 11 games resulting in 20 points.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, has one of the best possible starts they could in La Liga. Form their 10 LaLiga games, Simeone's men have managed to win eight of those. Remaining unbeaten in the league, Atletico Madrid has maned to register 26 points and currently sit at the top of the table. The Rojiblancos have a point’s lead over the second-placed team and are yet to play 2 games.

RM vs ATL playing 11

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vasquez, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak, Felipe, Stefan Savic, Mario Hermoso, Koke, Saul Niguez, Marcos Llorente, Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

RM vs ATL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Stefan Savic, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos

MIdfeilders: Casemiro, Toni Kroos (VC), Saul

Attackers: Luis Suarez (C), Joao Felix, Karim Benzema

RM vs ATL match prediction

Real Madrid are undefeated in the previous three LaLiga games and will walk into the match with some confidence. However, Atletico Madrid has been in excellent form when it comes to the domestic fixtures and starts the match as favorites. We predict a staple 1-1 draw as both the teams will cancel each other out in an attempt to win the clash.

Note: The above RM vs ATL Dream11 prediction RM vs ATL Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RM vs ATL Dream11 Team and RM vs ATL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.