RM Vs ATN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, UEFA Champions League Match Preview

Real Madrid welcome Atalanta as both teams eye a quarterfinal slot of the UEFA Champions League by recording a win on Tuesday. The second leg of this round of 16 encounter is set to be played at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on March 16 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Wednesday, March 17) according to IST. Let's have a look at the RM vs ATN Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this Champions League match.

RM vs ATN live: RM vs ATN Dream11 match preview

Los Blancos walk into this game after recording a narrow 1-0 win in the first leg. The Spanish giants had a major advantage throughout the majority part of the game as Atalanta saw Remo Fruler being sent off within the first 20 minutes of the game. Playing against a 10-men Atalanta, Real Madrid looked to capitalise on having an additional player on the field and to break down Atalanta's defence. The reigning LaLiga champions succeeded in the dying minutes of the match as Ferland Mendy's 86th-minute strike helped the Spanish outfit score a crucial away goal and register a narrow win against Gian Piero Gasperini's men.

RM vs ATN Playing 11

Real Madrid - Thibaut Courtois, Lucas Vazquez, Nacho, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Atalanta B.C. - Marco Sportiello, Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Djimsiti, Robin Gosens, Joakim Maehle, Mario Pasalic, Marten de Roon, Ilicic, Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

RM vs ATN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois

Defenders – Joakim Maehle, Raphael Varane, Cristian Romero, Ferland Mendy

Midfielders - Lucas Vazquez, Mario Pasalic, Luka Modric, Robin Gosens

Strikers - Duvan Zapata, Karim Benzema

RM vs ATN Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Karim Benzema or Mario Pasalic

Vice-Captain- Duvan Zapata or Luka Modric

RM vs ATN Match Prediction

Real Madrid will walk into the match with injury concerns as they are set to play this crucial fixture without the services of Eden Hazard and Casemiro. However, Los Blancos have time and again proved their mettle and displayed their winning mentality by getting past difficult situations in the end. Given their current form, we expect Real Madrid to eke out yet another narrow win against the Italian outfit and cement a spot for themselves in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Prediction- Real Madrid 1-1 Atalanta

Note: The above RM vs ATN Dream11 prediction, RM vs ATN Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RM vs ATN Dream11 Team and RM vs ATN Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.