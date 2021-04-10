RM Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, LaLiga Match Preview

Matchday 30 of LaLiga Santander will witness Real Madrid taking on Barcelona in yet another El Clasico contest between these two sides. This LaLiga fixture is set to be played on April 10 at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (March 11, Sunday) according to IST. Let's have a look at the RM vs BAR Dream11 prediction, RM vs BAR playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.

RM vs BAR Dream11 prediction: RM vs BAR match preview

The race to the title is really heating up and this match is really crucial for both Barcelona and Real Madrid to keep their title hopes alive. Barcelona will get a chance to go back to the top spot on the points table if they beat Real Madrid in the upcoming match. Currently, Barcelona are just one point behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid and are coming into this match on the back of 5 straight wins.

Currently, Real Madrid are 3 points off the top and two points behind second-placed Barcelona. They have 3 wins and 2 draws in their last five matches and will be coming into this match with confidence after their midweek Champions League win over Liverpool in the first leg of the quarterfinal stage.

RM vs BAR Dream11 team: RM vs BAR team updates

Real Madrid will be without Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane due to their issues, while Eden Hazard is yet another absentee from the lineup. For Barcelona, both Gerard Piqué and Sergi Roberto have been passed fit after being out injured.



RM vs BAR Dream11 prediction: RM vs BAR player record

For Barcelona, Lionel Messi, with 26 goals, is the top scorer in the history of this fixture but he hasn’t found the back of the net in El Clásico since May 2018. On the other hand, Karim Benzema has hit a rich vein of form of late, scoring in seven of Real Madrid’s last eight games. His total of 18 overall is at least 13 better than any other player in the squad.

RM vs BAR Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Lionel Messi or Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain- Lionel Messi or Luca Modric

RM vs BAR Dream11 prediction: RM vs BAR best team

Goalkeeper: Ter Stegen

Defenders : Ferlan Mendy, Jordi Alba, E. Militão

Midfielders: Luka ModriÄ‡, Toni Kroos, Frankie F. De Jong, Sergio Busquets

Forwards, Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

RM vs BAR Match Prediction

We expect FC Barcelona to register a routine victory and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Note: The above RM vs BAR Dream11 prediction, RM vs BAR Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RM vs BAR Dream11 Team and RM vs BAR Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.

