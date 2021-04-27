RM Vs CHE Dream11: Real Madrid Vs Chelsea Prediction And Team News

Real Madrid welcome Chelsea in the upcoming UEFA Champions League semi-final clash on Tuesday. The first leg of this semi-final encounter is all set to be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on April 27 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:30 AM (April 28, Wednesday) according to IST. Let's have a look at RM vs CHE Dream11 team news, playing 11, alongside other match details of this Champions League fixture.

RM vs CHE Match Preview

Both the teams have been in fantastic form during their recent matches and overcome difficult obstacles in their Champions League to enter the final four stages of the European Competition. While Chelsea walked into the semi-finals after knocking out Porto FC, the reigning LaLiga champions demolished Chelsea's Premier League counterparts Liverpool FC in the quarterfinals to qualify for the last four of the Champions League. Chelsea will be eager to have a positive result in the first leg as they are just three matches away from lifting their second UCL title while Real Madrid will be aiming to pocket their 14th Champions League trophy after knocking out yet another Premier League outfit to book a spot in final.

RM vs CHE Playing 11

Real Madrid- Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Raphaël Varane, Eder Militao, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Chelsea- Edouard Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

RM vs CHE Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Timo Werner or Eden Hazard

Vice-Captain- Karim Benzema or Mason Mount

RM vs CHE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Edouard Mendy

Defenders – Dani Carvajal, Reece James, Raphaël Varane, Ben Chilwell

Midfielders – Luka Modric, Mason Mount, Eden Hazard, Christian Pulisic

Strikers –Karim Benzema, Timo Werner

RM vs CHE Dream11 Prediction

Both sides have been solid at the back with Chelsea and Real Madrid rarely conceding any goals in recent times. While Chelsea will be focused on getting a few crucial away goals, Real Madrid will be aiming to stop Chelsea from pocketing any advantage as Zidane looks to nullify Chelsea's attacking threat before playing them at the Stamford Bridge in the reverse leg. We expect both the teams to play out a thrilling encounter and predict Chelsea to edge out a narrow win at the end of the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday.

Prediction- Real Madrid 1-2 Chelsea

Note: The above RM vs CHE Dream11 prediction, RM vs CHE Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RM vs CHE Dream11 Team and RM vs CHE Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.