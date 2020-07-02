RM Vs GEF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Real Madrid will host Getafe in a Matchday 33 clash at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Real Madrid are currently top of the LaLiga table with 71 points to their name and a game in hand. Eternal rivals and defending LaLiga champions Barcelona are second with 70 points. Zinedine Zidane's side are inching closer to winning their first LaLiga title in three years. Real Madrid have won all their games since the restart and will enter the Getafe clash with some much-needed momentum. Real Madrid won 1-0 in their last LaLiga clash against Espanyol. However, they will be without their key man Eden Hazard for this game as Zidane continues to monitor his game time after the Belgian star recovered from injury only last month.

As for Getafe, they are currently on the sixth spot of the LaLiga table with 52 points to their name. Getafe have managed to win just one game in their last five clashes. Jose Bordalas' side are fighting for a place in Europe next season. Getafe won 2-1 in their last LaLiga clash against Real Sociedad.

RM vs GEF will commence on Thursday, July 2 (Friday, July 3, 1:30 AM IST). Fans can play the RM vs GEF Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the RM vs GEF Dream11 prediction, RM vs GEF Dream11 top picks and RM vs GEF Dream11 team.

Also Read | Real Madrid Vs Getafe Live Streaming, Preview, Team News, LaLiga Live Match Info

RM vs GEF Dream11 Team

Also Read | Barcelona New Signing Miralem Pjanic Admitted To Being A Fan Of Eternal Rivals Real Madrid

RM vs GEF Dream11 top picks

K.Benzema (Captain)

V. Junior (Vice-captain)

S. Ramos

D. Timor

H. Perales

J. Molina

Also Read | Barcelona Vs Atletico Ends In Hapless Draw, Real Madrid Edge Closer To LaLiga Title

RM vs GEF Dream11 team, predicted line-ups

Real Madrid : Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, James Rodriguez

: Thibaut Courtois, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, James Rodriguez Getafe: David Soria, Xabier Etxeitia, Mathías Olivera, Damián Suárez, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Jason, Marc Cucurella, Jorge Molina, Hugo Perales, David Timor

Also Read | Real Madrid Announced The Signing Of Cristiano Ronaldo For £80m OTD In 2009

RM vs GEF Dream11 prediction

Our RM vs GEF Dream11 prediction is that Real Madrid will win this game.

Note: The RM vs GEF Dream11 prediction, RM vs GEF Dream11 top picks and RM vs GEF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RM vs GEF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Real Madrid Instagram)