RM Vs INT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Game Preview

Real Madrid will welcome Inter Milan to the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in a game both teams will be desperate to win. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, November 3 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our RM vs INT Dream11 prediction, RM vs INT Dream11 team and the probable RM vs INT playing 11.
Inter Milan have drawn both their games and sit third on the table while Real Madrid have endured a poor Champions League campaign so far and both teams are yet to register a win in the Champions League this season. In terms of team news, Zidane will have some significant headaches at the back with Dani Carvajal, Álvaro Odriozola, Nacho and Éder Militão all out of the clash while Inter Milan will be without Matías Vecino, Stefano Sensi and star striker Romelu Lukaku. However, our RM vs INT match prediction is Inter’s chances are less given that they would be without Lukaku and Martinez is not in the best of form, Sanchez too is returning and isn't expected to be in full fitness. This gives Real Madrid a solid advantage and we expect Real Madrid to edge this one.
The two clubs last faced each other in an encounter that goes way back to 1998, in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League where Inter Milan defeated Real Madrid 3-1.
Real Madrid probable 11 - Courtois; Mendy, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Hazard
Inter Milan probable 11 - Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, de Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Young; Martinez, Sanchez
Goalkeeper - Courtois
Defenders - Hakimi (VC), Ramos, Varane
Midfielders - Valverde, Kroos, Brozovic, Vidal
Forwards - Martinez, Sanchez, Benzema (C)
Note: The above RM vs INT Dream11 prediction, RM vs INT Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RM vs INT Dream11 team and RM vs INT Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.