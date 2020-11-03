RM Vs INT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Game Preview

Real Madrid will welcome Inter Milan to the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in a game both teams will be desperate to win. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, November 3 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our RM vs INT Dream11 prediction, RM vs INT Dream11 team and the probable RM vs INT playing 11.

RM vs INT live: RM vs INT Dream11 prediction and preview

Inter Milan have drawn both their games and sit third on the table while Real Madrid have endured a poor Champions League campaign so far and both teams are yet to register a win in the Champions League this season. In terms of team news, Zidane will have some significant headaches at the back with Dani Carvajal, Álvaro Odriozola, Nacho and Éder Militão all out of the clash while Inter Milan will be without Matías Vecino, Stefano Sensi and star striker Romelu Lukaku. However, our RM vs INT match prediction is Inter’s chances are less given that they would be without Lukaku and Martinez is not in the best of form, Sanchez too is returning and isn't expected to be in full fitness. This gives Real Madrid a solid advantage and we expect Real Madrid to edge this one.

🗺️ #RMFans, here are kick-off times around the world for tonight's match! 🙌

📍 Where in the world will YOU be watching our @ChampionsLeague clash against @Inter_en?

👇 Let us know below! 👇#RMUCL pic.twitter.com/uSZcxct79O — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 3, 2020

Also Read | Man City Prepared To Make Sterling, De Bruyne Highest-paid PL Stars With Bumper new Deals

RM vs INT live: Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

The two clubs last faced each other in an encounter that goes way back to 1998, in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League where Inter Milan defeated Real Madrid 3-1.

Also Read | LOK Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

RM vs INT Dream11 prediction: Probable RM vs INT playing 11

Real Madrid probable 11 - Courtois; Mendy, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Valverde, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Hazard

Inter Milan probable 11 - Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, de Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Vidal, Young; Martinez, Sanchez

RM vs INT live: Top picks for RM vs INT Dream11 team

RM vs INT live: Real Madrid top picks

Benzema

Kroos

RM vs INT live: Inter Milan top picks

Hakimi

Sanchez

Also Read | SHA Vs MOB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

RM vs INT Dream11 prediction: RM vs INT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Courtois

Defenders - Hakimi (VC), Ramos, Varane

Midfielders - Valverde, Kroos, Brozovic, Vidal

Forwards - Martinez, Sanchez, Benzema (C)

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Asks His Followers To Predict The Next US President With A Twitter Poll

Note: The above RM vs INT Dream11 prediction, RM vs INT Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RM vs INT Dream11 team and RM vs INT Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Real Madrid Twitter