RM Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, UEFA Champions League Match Preview

A repeat of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final awaits us on Tuesday as Real Madrid face Liverpool in their upcoming Champions League quarter-final tie. The first leg of this Champions League clash is set to be played at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on April 6 with the kickoff scheduled at 9:00 PM local time (Wednesday, April 7 at 12:30 AM IST). Let's have a look at the RM vs LIV Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of the match.

RM vs LIV live: RM vs LIV Dream11 match preview

Real Madrid walk into the match brimming with confidence as the Spanish outfit has registered back to back wins on either side of the international break before heading into this all-important quarter-final. Unbeaten since their narrow 1-2 loss to Levante in the last week of January, Los Blancos enter the final eight of the Champions League after defeating Atalanta on a 4-1 aggregate in the round of 16. The reigning LaLiga champions who were set to play the match without the likes of club captain Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, suffered yet another crucial blow as Raphaël Varane tested positive for Covid-19 just 24 hours before the quarter-final. The onus once again lies on French forward Karim Benzema to carry the team and get his side a massive advantage in the home leg ahead of the reverse fixture.

Meanwhile, Liverpool entered the final eight of the Champions League after defeating RB Leipzig on a 4-0 aggregate with both the home and away tie ending in a 2-0 margin favouring the Reds. Just like their opponents, Jurgen Klopp's men will be heading into the match after recording a massive 3-0 win over Arsenal in their last Premier League outing. Currently, on a three-match winning streak, the Merseyside outfit will look to make it four straight wins in a row on Tuesday.

RM vs LIV Dream11 Team: RM vs LIV Playing 11

Goalkeeper – A. Becker

Defenders – L. Vazquez, T. Alexander-Arnold, E. Militao, A. Robertson

Midfielders – Thiago, L. Modric, S. Mane, T. Kroos

Strikers – M. Salah, K. Benzema

RM vs LIV Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- M. Salah

Vice-Captain - K. Benzema

RM vs LIV Match Prediction

Liverpool's deadly attack comprising of Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota will relish the opportunity to play against a Real Madrid defence without the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphaël Varane. We expect the Reds of Merseyside to register a narrow 2-1 win in the first leg.

Prediction- Real Madrid 1-2 Liverpool

Note: The above RM vs LIV Dream11 prediction, RM vs LIV Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RM vs LIV Dream11 Team and RM vs LIV Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.