RM Vs MLC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Zinedine Zidane stated this week that Real Madrid have 11 finals to win for them to conquer Spain this season. Los Blancos have successfully won their first three games after the league resumed and will face Mallorca in their next LaLiga game. Barcelona picked up a close 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday and claimed the top spot in the standings. However, Real Madrid's win against Mallorca will see them usurp the Catalans once again. Real Madrid have a head-to-head advantage over Barcelona which gives them an upper hand in the title run-in.

Real Madrid are currently second on the LaLiga table with 65 points to their name and a game in hand. They won 2-1 in their last LaLiga clash against Real Sociedad. As for Mallorca, they are on the 18th spot of the LaLiga table with 26 points to their name. Mallorca drew 1-1 against Leganes in their last LaLiga clash. Real Madrid vs Mallorca will be played at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

The RM vs MLC game will commence on Wednesday, June 24 (Thursday, June 25 at 1:30 AM IST). Fans can play the RM vs MLC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the RM vs MLC Dream11 prediction, RM vs MLC Dream11 top picks and RM vs MLC Dream11 team.

RM vs MLC Dream11 prediction

RM vs MLC Dream11 top picks

Eden Hazard (Captain) Karim Benzema (Vice-captain) Rodrygo Takefusa Kubo Ante Budimir Alejandro Pozo

RM vs MLC Dream11 team: Injury Updates

Real Madrid injury updates

Luka Jovic, Nacho, Isco and Lucas Vazquez are all currently unavailable in Real Madrid's squad. However, the Serbian is back at training and can get fit in the coming weeks. Sergio Ramos received a minor knock in the Real Sociedad's game but he looks to have recovered from the injury. However, Zinedine Zidane is more likely to give the 34-year-old skipper rest in Mallorca's clash. Casemiro will miss the game due to suspension.

Mallorca injury news

Defenders Lumor Agbenyenu and Leonardo Koutris are ruled out for the game against Real Madrid, with both being long-term absentees. Midfielder Ki Sung-Yeung is also likely to miss out, while goalkeeper Fabricio Agosto is nursing a foot injury.

RM vs MLC Dream11 team: Predicted XI

Real Madrid : Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde; Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo RCD Mallorca: Manolo Reina; Aleksander Sedlar, Fran Gamez, Martin Valjent, Antonio Raillo; Alejandro Pozo, Lago Junior, Cucho Hernandez, Iddrisu Baba; Takefusa Kubo, Ante Budimir

RM vs MLC Dream11 prediction

Our RM vs MLC Dream11 prediction is that Real Madrid will win this game.

Note: The RM vs MLC Dream11 prediction, RM vs MLC Dream11 top picks and RM vs MLC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RM vs MLC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

