RM Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Line-up

Real Madrid will host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday night (Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST) knowing that a draw will be enough to see them through to the next round of the Champions League. Check out the RM vs PSG Dream11 predictions, team news and match preview.

RM vs PSG Dream11 team preview

Paris Saint-Germain have already booked their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League and Real Madrid look favourites to join them from Group A. PSG have a perfect record in the Champions League and they've won four out of four matches - this includes a 3-0 thrashing of Real Madrid back in September. However, since then, Zinedine Zidane's side have picked up well and are currently unbeaten in six games in all competitions. PSG have been relatively untouched in Ligue 1 but a loss against Dijon at the beginning of November was a shocker for Thomas Tuchel and his men.

RM vs PSG Dream11 win-loss records:

Real Madrid win-loss record: WWWDW

PSG win-loss record: WWWLW

RM vs PSG Dream11 team injury news

Real Madrid: James Rodriguez (knee), Lucas Vasquez (toe), Marco Asensio (cruciate ligament), Nacho Fernandez (ligament)

PSG: Ander Herrera (thigh), Eric Choupo-Moting (back), Layvin Kurzawa (unknown), Thilo Kehrer (foot)

RM vs PSG Dream11 team and probable line-ups

RM vs PSG Dream11: Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois (GK) Daniel Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard

RM vs PSG Dream11: PSG

Keylor Navas (GK), Thomas Meunier, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, IdrissaGueye, Marquinhos, Julian Draxler, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Neymar

RM vs PSG Dream11 top picks

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Kylian Mbappe

RM vs PSG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Daniel Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Thomas Meunier

Midfielders: Luka Modric, Toni Kroos,

Attackers: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

RM vs PSG Dream11 prediction

Real Madrid 2-1 PSG

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results from the game.

