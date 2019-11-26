RM Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Line-up

Real Madrid will host Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday night (Wednesday, 1:30 AM IST) knowing that a draw will be enough to see them through to the next round of the Champions League. Check out the RM vs PSG Dream11 predictions, team news and match preview.
Paris Saint-Germain have already booked their place in the knockout stage of the Champions League and Real Madrid look favourites to join them from Group A. PSG have a perfect record in the Champions League and they've won four out of four matches - this includes a 3-0 thrashing of Real Madrid back in September. However, since then, Zinedine Zidane's side have picked up well and are currently unbeaten in six games in all competitions. PSG have been relatively untouched in Ligue 1 but a loss against Dijon at the beginning of November was a shocker for Thomas Tuchel and his men.
Real Madrid win-loss record: WWWDW
PSG win-loss record: WWWLW
Real Madrid: James Rodriguez (knee), Lucas Vasquez (toe), Marco Asensio (cruciate ligament), Nacho Fernandez (ligament)
PSG: Ander Herrera (thigh), Eric Choupo-Moting (back), Layvin Kurzawa (unknown), Thilo Kehrer (foot)
Thibaut Courtois (GK) Daniel Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard
Keylor Navas (GK), Thomas Meunier, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Juan Bernat, IdrissaGueye, Marquinhos, Julian Draxler, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Neymar
Captain: Karim Benzema
Vice-Captain: Kylian Mbappe
Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois
Defenders: Daniel Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Thomas Meunier
Attackers: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema
