RM Vs SEV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Real Madrid host Sevilla for their Matchday 20 clash in the LaLiga 2019-20 season. Real Madrid are currently on the second spot of the points table with 11 wins in 19 games (Draws 7, Loss 1). The Los Blancos have a total of 40 points to their name. Real Madrid have not lost a single game in their last five LaLiga clashes (Draws 3, Wins 2). The hosts have found the net 36 times this season and conceded 12 goals. They have a goal difference of 24.

Also Read | Inter Milan's Chief Piero Ausilio Flew To London To Seal Eriksen, Young And Giroud

As for Sevilla, they are on the fourth spot of the points table with 10 wins in 19 games (Draws 5, Losses 4). Sevilla have lost just once in their last five LaLiga clashes. The visitors have managed to bag a total of 35 points in the season with a goal difference of 6. The match is scheduled for Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 8:30 PM IST at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Here's the RM vs SEV Dream11 prediction.

Also Read | Liverpool Vs Man Utd: United's Trio Have Scored More Goals Than Liverpool's Front Three

RM vs SEV Dream11 Predictions

RM vs SEV Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

Real Madrid Full Squad

Keylor Navas, Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Sergio Ramos, Raphaël Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Álvaro Odriozola, Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, James Rodríguez, Lucas Vázquez, Marco Asensio, Brahim Díaz, Isco, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Mariano, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior

Also Read | Timo Werner Hinting At Premier League Move?, Says The League Has Got 'flair'

Sevilla Full Squad

Tomás Vaclík, Sergio Rico, Simon Kjaer, Daniel Carriço, Guilherme Arana, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergio Escudero, Diego Carlos, Sergio Reguilón, Sergi Gómez, Nolito, Éver Banega, Jesús Navas, Óliver Torres, Franco Vázquez, Joan Jordán, Fernando, Alejandro Pozo, Lucas Ocampos, Rony Lopes, Moanes Dabour, Munir El Haddadi, Jules Koundé, Luuk de Jong, Bryan Gil Salvatierra

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes Just A Few Steps Away From Becoming A Manchester United Player: Report

Image Courtesy: Dream11