RM Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Game Preview

Real Madrid play hosts to Shakhtar Donetsk at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on October 21, Wednesday night (Thursday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 AM IST. Los Blancos come into the game having suffered their first loss of the season and they go up against Shakhtar Donetsk, who are unbeaten in their six games in the league. Here's a look at our RM vs SHA Dream11 prediction, RM vs SHA Dream11 team and the probable RM vs SHA playing 11.

RM vs SHA live: RM vs SHA Dream11 prediction and preview

Real Madrid won the Champions League in three successive seasons between 2016 and 2018 but now have exited the competition in the Round of 16 stage in back-to-back seasons. The team will look to get to a good start as they will aim for the ultimate championship. But Real Madrid have a few injury concerns to deal with.

Ramos sustained a knock against Cadiz and it has been confirmed he will not take part in the fixture while Martin Odegaard, Alvaro Odriozola and Eden Hazard are all long term absentees. Shakhtar Donetsk, on the other hand, are preparing hard and will be looking to pull off a shock victory. Based on recent form, our RM vs SHA Dream11 prediction is that Real Madrid are outright favourites for a win.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil's Arsenal Career All But Over After Gunners Axe Him From Premier League Squad

RM vs SHA live: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head

This is the first meeting between the two sides in five years since Madrid ran out 4-3 winners. Both teams will be looking to get to a good start as they look to advance to the next stage.

Also Read | Chelsea Name Legendary Goalkeeper Petr Cech In Premier League Squad, Comeback Likely

RM vs SHA Dream11 prediction: Probable RM vs SHA playing 11

Real Madrid probable 11 - Thibaut Courtois, Nacho Fernandez, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde, Marco Asensio, Luca Jovic, Rodrygo

Shakhtar Donetsk probable 11 - Anatoliy Trubin, Dodo, Valeriy Bondar, Davit Khocholava, Viktor Korniyenko, Maycon, Marcos Antonio, Viktor Kovalenko, Marlos, Dentinho, Tete

Also Read | AJA Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Champions League Live

RM vs SHA live: Top picks for RM vs SHA Dream11 team

RM vs SHA live: Real Madrid top picks

Toni Kroos

Federico Valverde

RM vs SHA live: Shakhtar Donetsk top picks

Tete

Viktor Kovalenko

RM vs SHA Dream11 prediction: RM vs SHA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois

Defenders - Dodo, Valeriy Bondar, Raphael Varane, Eder Militao

Midfielders - Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde (C), Tete, Viktor Kovalenko (VC)

Forwards - Dentinho, Rodrygo

Also Read | Barcelona Confirm Contract Renewal Of Four Players Including Pique, Ter Stegen

Note: The above RM vs SHA Dream11 prediction, RM vs SHA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RM vs SHA Dream11 team and RM vs SHA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Real Madrid Twitter