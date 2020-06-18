RM Vs VAL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, LaLiga Live Preview

Real Madrid will host Valencia on Matchday 29 in LaLiga this week. The match will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Real Madrid are currently on the 2nd spot of the LaLiga table with 59 points to their name. Real Madrid have managed to win 17 out of the 28 games played in the season so far (Draws 8, Losses 3), and won 3-1 against Eibar in their last LaLiga clash.

As for Valencia, they are currently placed on the 8th spot in the league standings. Valencia have managed to bank a total of 43 points in the league so far with 11 wins to their name (Draws 10, Losses 7). Valencia drew 1-1 in their last LaLiga clash against Levante.

RM vs VAL will commence on Friday, June 19 at 1:30 AM (IST). Fans can play the RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction, RM vs VAL Dream11 top picks and RM vs VAL Dream11 team.

RM vs VAL Dream11 Team

RM vs VAL Dream11 Top Picks

Eden Hazard (Captain) Karim Benzema (Vice-captain) Toni Kroos Kevin Gameiro Maxi Gomez Ferran Torres

Squads for the RM vs VAL Dream11 team

RM vs VAL Dream11 team: Real Madrid (RM)

Alphonse Areola, Thibaut Courtois, Diego Altube, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy, Jose Nacho, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Javier Hernandez-Carrera, Reinier, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Casemiro, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Mariano Diaz, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema

RM vs VAL Dream11 team: Valencia (VAL)

Cristian Rivero, Jaume Domenech, Jasper Cillessen, Hugo Guillamon, Thierry Correia, Javier Jimenez, Cristiano Piccini, Daniel Wass, Jaume Costa, Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Eliaquim Mangala, Ezequiel Garay, Vicente Esquerdo, Lee Kang-In, Manu Vallejo, Ferran Torres, Carlos Soler, Daniel Parejo, Denis Cheryshev, Alessandro Florenzi, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Francis Coquelin, Ruben Sobrino, Maxi Gomez, Goncalo Guedes, Rodrigo Moreno, Kevin Gameiro

RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction

Our RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction is that Real Madrid will win this game.

Note: The RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction, RM vs VAL Dream11 top picks, and RM vs VAL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The RM vs VAL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

