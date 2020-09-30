RM Vs VLD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Real Madrid (RM) take on Real Valladolid (VLD) on Matchday 4 of LaLiga this week. RM vs VLD live action will take place on Wednesday night (Thursday morning, October 1 at 1:00 am IST). Here's a look at our RM vs VLD Dream11 prediction, RM vs VLD Dream11 team and RM vs VLD top picks for the encounter.
Real Madrid will be looking to win their second league game in a row when they host Real Valladolid. The club has taken four points from its first two games and comes into this fixture on the back of a morale-boosting 3-2 victory against Real Betis. Real Valladolid on the other hand, are still searching for their first win of the season.
They currently find themselves in 17th place, having taken just two points from three games. Real Madrid will be confident of securing a win in this clash, with the club having avoided defeat in their 11 matches against this side. Real Valladolid however, will get confidence from the fact that the last match between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw.
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Federico Valcerde, Casemiro, Luka Modric; Isco, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema
Real Valladolid: Roberto; Luis Perez, Javi Sanchez, Bruno Gonzalez, Raul Carnero; Kike Perez, Michel Herrero; Pablo Hervias, Oscar Plano, Waldo Rubio; Sergi Guardiola.
Goalkeeper: Roberto
Defenders: Daniel Carvajal, Sergio Ramos (VC), Marcelo, Javi Sanchez
Midfielders: Oscar Plano, Federico Valverde, Isco, Pablo Hervias
Forwards: Sergi Guardiola, Karim Benzema (C)
Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Isco
Real Valladolid: Sergi Guardiola, Oscar Plano, Pablo Hervias
According to our RM vs VLD match prediction, Real Madrid will be the favourites to win the match.