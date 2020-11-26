RNG Vs BEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

Quick links:
Rangers host Benfica in a UEFA Europa League Group D clash at Ibrox this week with Steven Gerrard's side in an incredibly rich vein of form. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 26 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our RNG vs BEN Dream11 prediction, RNG vs BEN Dream11 team and the probable RNG vs BEN playing 11.
Rangers, currently top of Group D, host Benfica, who are second in the standings but level on points. Steven Gerrard's men come into this game on the back of a 4-0 over Aberdeen while Benfica beat Paredes 1-0 in the Portuguese Cup. Rangers have won 13 and drawn two in the Scottish Premiership. The team also has a great record against Portuguese opponents. They are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Portuguese sides in all competitions.
Benfica will be without centre-back Nicolas Otamendi who is serving a suspension while Adel Taarabt, Darwin Nunez and Julian Weigl are out as they are in isolation having tested positive for coronavirus. Based on recent form our RNG vs BEN match prediction is advantage Rangers as Benfica are without a few players and have been struggling for consistency.
📝 SQUAD LIST #RFCSLB! #WeAreBenfica #UEL pic.twitter.com/7NAn19qBKs— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) November 25, 2020
Rangers and Benfica faced each other for the first time in the reverse fixture earlier this month. The game ended in a high scoring thriller with both teams settling for a point after a 3-3 draw.
⚽ GOAL OF THE DAY: Michael Mols v Celtic pic.twitter.com/6cOESna2tl— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 26, 2020
RNG vs BEN live: Rangers top picks
RNG vs BEN live: SL Benfica top picks
Goalkeeper - Odysseas Vlachodimos
Defenders - Diogo Goncalves, Álex Grimaldo, Connor Goldson
Midfielders -Ianis Hagi (C), Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield, Rafa Silva
Forwards - Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Luca Waldschmidt (VC)
