RNG Vs BEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

Rangers host Benfica in a UEFA Europa League Group D clash at Ibrox this week with Steven Gerrard's side in an incredibly rich vein of form. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 26 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our RNG vs BEN Dream11 prediction, RNG vs BEN Dream11 team and the probable RNG vs BEN playing 11.

RNG vs BEN live: RNG vs BEN Dream11 prediction and preview

Rangers, currently top of Group D, host Benfica, who are second in the standings but level on points. Steven Gerrard's men come into this game on the back of a 4-0 over Aberdeen while Benfica beat Paredes 1-0 in the Portuguese Cup. Rangers have won 13 and drawn two in the Scottish Premiership. The team also has a great record against Portuguese opponents. They are unbeaten in their last 12 matches against Portuguese sides in all competitions.

Benfica will be without centre-back Nicolas Otamendi who is serving a suspension while Adel Taarabt, Darwin Nunez and Julian Weigl are out as they are in isolation having tested positive for coronavirus. Based on recent form our RNG vs BEN match prediction is advantage Rangers as Benfica are without a few players and have been struggling for consistency.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Admits Going Through A ‘hard Situation’ After Man United Transfer Saga

RNG vs BEN live: Rangers vs SL Benfica Head-to-Head

Rangers and Benfica faced each other for the first time in the reverse fixture earlier this month. The game ended in a high scoring thriller with both teams settling for a point after a 3-3 draw.

⚽ GOAL OF THE DAY: Michael Mols v Celtic pic.twitter.com/6cOESna2tl — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 26, 2020

Also Read | Diego Maradona’s Epic Pre-match Ball-juggling Routine Goes Viral, Players Left In Awe

RNG vs BEN Dream11 prediction: Probable RNG vs BEN playing 11

Rangers probable 11 - Alan McGregor; James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield; Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Ianis Hagi

SL Benfica probable 11 - Odysseas Vlachodimos; Diogo Goncalves, Jardel, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo; Gabriel Pires, Pizzi, Everton, Rafa Silva; Haris Seferovic, Luca Waldschmidt

RNG vs BEN live: Top picks for RNG vs BEN Dream11 team

RNG vs BEN live: Rangers top picks

Alfredo Morelos

Ianis Hagi

RNG vs BEN live: SL Benfica top picks

Luca Waldschmidt

Rafa Silva

Also Read | TOT Vs LUD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

RNG vs BEN Dream11 prediction: RNG vs BEN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Odysseas Vlachodimos

Defenders - Diogo Goncalves, Álex Grimaldo, Connor Goldson

Midfielders -Ianis Hagi (C), Glen Kamara, Scott Arfield, Rafa Silva

Forwards - Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Luca Waldschmidt (VC)

Also Read | Maradona And Messi: An Intermittent Relationship Between Two Argentine Greats

Note: The above RNG vs BEN Dream11 prediction, RNG vs BEN Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The RNG vs BEN Dream11 team and RNG vs BEN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Rangers Twitter