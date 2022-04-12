Robbery Gang Threatened To Cut Off Chelsea Legend Ashley Cole's Fingers With Pliers: Court

Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender Ashley Cole was threatened with having his fingers cut off during the violent robbery that transpired at his residence in January 2020. During a hearing at the Nottingham Crown Court, Prosecutor Michael Brady QC revealed that one of the robbers threatened to cut Cole's fingers off with pliers while his hands were tied behind his back. According to reports, a 34-year-old man named Kurtis Dilks is accused of being part of the gang that broke into Cole's home to steal.

Cole's wife, Sharon Canu, and their two children were also present in the house during the robbery. The prosecutor revealed that Canu hid inside a wardrobe with his son to call the police. However, when one of the robbers discovered Canu in the wardrobe, he snatched her phone. Canu then saw Cole on his knees with his hands tied behind his back. That is when a robber threatened to cut Cole's fingers off with a pair of pliers. The prosecutor further added that the robbers fled Cole's home when the police arrived.

The reports suggest that the robbers took a couple of high-end watches, mobile phones, a Gucci bag, and a BMW key. Cole, who played for England from 2001 to 2014, was recently appointed the First-Team coach of Everton.

Dilks accused of robbery at Tom Huddlestone's home

According to reports, the accused was also involved in another robbery that took place at former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tom Huddlestone's home in 2019. Dilks was allegedly part of the gang that broke into Huddlestone's house in Lincolnshire, where they stole £500,000 worth of jewellery and fancy bags.

Dilks is also accused of being part of a six-member gang, that is believed to have stolen the £3.5 million Portland Tiara from the Welbeck Estate in Nottinghamshire in 2018. It is the same tiara that was worn by Winifred, Duchess of Portland, to the coronation of King Edward VII. Prosecutor Brady told the court that the accused were "to a greater or lesser extent involved in a series of extremely serious, high-profile, carefully planned and at times ruthlessly executed burglaries and violent robberies".

Image: AP

