NorthEast United Vs ATK: NEUFC Coach Robert Jarni Expects Tough Challenge At Home From ATK

NorthEast United will next face ATK on Matchday 7 of ISL 2019-20 on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Both the sides have had a good start to the season. NorthEast United (Wins 2, Draws 4) are to still to face a defeat while ATK (Wins 3, Draws 2, Losses 1) are second on the points table with a game in hand. NorthEast United's head coach Robert Jarni attended a pre-match press conference on Friday in which he admitted that ATK are a very dangerous and strong side to play against but NorthEast United are aware of what they need to do on the pitch against the Kolkata-based team.

NorthEast United vs ATK: Robert Jarni backs his side

Robert Jarni stated that NEUFC enters every game with the sole intention of winning it. The boss was satisfied with NorthEast's defensive play against Jamshedpur in their last match and said that the 1-1 draw was a very good result for NEUFC. The Croatian is happy with NorthEast United's defence and mentioned that they have many players who are willing to go big on individual battles and make the difference. According to Jarni, the return of Kai Heerings is a good sign for NorthEast United. Jarni had only good things to talk about Heerings, as he stated that he is a very influential player in the back and his long passing is very fruitful for the team. Heerings will return to the NEUFC squad after a two-match suspension.

The 52-year-old said that he has faith and confidence in his players and the skills that they possess. According to Robert Jarni, the fact that big teams like FC Goa and Bengaluru FC have failed to beat them is a big boost for the side. The Croatian believes that ATK and Jamshedpur FC are the top two teams in the league as both the side have a balance in defence and as well as in attack. Jarni admitted that ATK will be a tough challenge for them but also assured that NorthEast United FC are going to give their 100 per cent on the pitch to clinch the three required points.

