Robert Lewandowski & Co Walk Off Pitch After Being Pelted With Bottles In Albania Clash

The Poland National team walked off the pitch in the 78th minute of their FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Albania. The reason for them walking off was because they were pelted with water bottles from the stands after Karol Swiderski scored to give Poland the lead with 13 minutes remaining. As they went to celebrate, plastic bottles were thrown at them which led the team to walk off. Poland's captain Robert Lewandowski was not pleased with the reception they received from the crowd.

Albania vs Poland is currently on pause



This might be the reason 😶



pic.twitter.com/BIGS3mG9hd — VBET News (@VBETnews) October 12, 2021

The World Cup Qualifying match between Albania and Poland was suspended after home fans threw missiles on to the pitch as the Poland players celebrated their goal. pic.twitter.com/nktg7Kpf6O — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 12, 2021

After about 10 minutes, the players returned to finish the match and ended up winning 1-0. During a post-match interview with Swiderski, bottles were again thrown at him and so was cut short as Poland manager Jakub Kwiatkowski encouraged him to leave.

"After the goal, there were full bottles flying in, so it was a bit dangerous, but we came back and finished the game," said Poland captain Robert Lewandowski after the match.

England vs Hungary sees crowd unrest

There were reported clashes at Wembley Stadium between the Hungarian supporter and the police. The police came under attack from Hungary fans after they moved into the 'away section' and had to retreat. The Metropolitan Police said they had taken action after a steward was racially abused.

"Shortly after the start of tonight's match at Wembley, officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence following comments made towards a steward," the police said on Twitter. "As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators. Order was quickly restored and there have been no further incidents at this stage."

FIFA analysing reports regarding both the games

FIFA has released a statement in which they have said that they will analyse the reports and take appropriate action.

"FIFA is currently analysing reports of last night’s FIFA World Cup qualifier matches in order to determine the most appropriate action," the governing body said in a statement on Wednesday. "FIFA strongly condemns the incidents at England v. Hungary and Albania v. Poland and would like to state that its position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of violence as well as any form of discrimination or abuse. FIFA has a very clear zero-tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviour in football."

(Image: AP)