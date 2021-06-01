Robert Lewandowski Criticises Hectic Schedule And Fires Warning Ahead Of Euro 2020

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has shared a warning to the UEFA and FIFA government bodies about the packed schedule that could have an adverse effect on the players' health making them more likely to suffer from injuries. He has also mentioned how the players will not be able to deliver their best amid constant football with the domestic league matches, European fixtures and cup ties, all jam-packed in a season ahead of Euro 2020.

Robert Lewandowski hits back at new Champions League format

The Poland international made his comments after FIFPro General Secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann came out to voice his opinion against the new Champions League format. The UEFA has recently approved a major change in the format of Champions League football with Europe's top governing body now set to have 36 teams clash against each other in the group stages rather than the traditional 32. The new format, known as the 'Swiss model', will also see the Champions League being played as a single league stage rather than in group stage matches which will result in every team playing at least four games more than they did so far in the tournament.

All play and no rest for Robert Lewandowski

The Bayern Munich striker has been a constant feature for his club and country in recent times with Robert Lewandowski stats revealing how the Polish star has already played over 60 matches since last May without getting sufficient breaks. The 32-year-old attacker shared how he felt that players are given little time to adequately recover due to which the likelihood of player getting injured increases and warned that this could stop them from fulfilling their potential owing to constant fatigue.

Citing how players are pushed too far, Robert Lewandowski believes that the quality of football will suffer heavily and will have a negative effect on the game as well. With the Bundesliga ending in the third week of May, Robert Lewandowski managed to squeeze in a mini 10-day break before he comes back on the field on national duty after being called up to feature for the Poland team in the upcoming Euro 2020.

The Poland Euro 2020 schedule sees them take on Russia in an international friendly followed with yet another warm-up game against Iceland before kickstarting their Euro 2020 campaign. Hosting Slovakia in their first league match of Euro 2020, Poland are set to make two away trips to Spain and Sweden as they look to advance from the group stage and enter the knockouts of the European Championship.

Poland Euro 2020 squad

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny, Lukasz Fabianski, Lukasz Skorupski

Defenders: Bartosz Bereszynski, Jan Bednarek, Paweł Dawidowicz, Maciej Rybus, Kamil Glik, Tomasz Kedziora, Michał Helik, Tymoteusz Puchacz, Kamil Piatkowski

Midfielders: Przemysław Frankowski, Przemyslaw Płacheta, Kamil Jozwiak, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Kacper Kozłowski, Mateusz Klich, Jakub Moder, Karol Linetty,

Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Karol Swiderski, Arkadiusz Milik, Dawid Kownacki, Jakub Swierczok