Robert Lewandowski Meets His New Barcelona Teammates After Leaving Bayern: WATCH

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski finally sealed his dream move to Barcelona from Bayern Munich for a deal worth £42.5million. The striker had earlier expressed his desire to leave Bayern Munich despite one year left in his contract. After saying his farewells at Bayern Munich, Lewandowski jetted out to Miami where he completed his medical before being unveiled on the beach.

Barcelona News: Robert Lewandowski meets Barcelona teammates in US

During the unveiling, the Polish striker posed at a lifeguard station on the beach before meeting his new colleagues and club president Joan Laporta. Barcelona shared a post on its social media handles showing Lewandowski meeting his new teammates. While speaking to Barcelona club's official channel, Lewandowski revealed the reason behind coming to Barcelona and also vowed to help the team achieve their glory days.

He said, "Finally I am here and I am very happy to join Barcelona. The last few days were very long days but in the end the deal was done so now I am going to focus on a new chapter in my life and a new challenge. 'I always wanted to play in LaLiga, I always wanted to play for the biggest clubs. I know that it's time to get Barcelona back on track and I am here to help them get back to the top and to winning as many titles as possible".

Welcome to the fam! 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/9cHcZZKmIo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 18, 2022

Lewandowski also revealed that he had a conversation with the current manager and club legend Xavi and also the ideas he has in mind about bringing success to the club. He added, 'I have been speaking with Xavi and I know that from the beginning I know his mind and his ideas are going in a good way. For me, he made it easy for me to come to Barcelona. I am a player that wants to play and to win and with Xavi that is very possible. He knows exactly how to coach Barcelona because he was an amazing player and now he is a very good coach with an amazing future.

Robert Lewandowski career

During his stint with Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski scored 344 goals in 375 matches for the club. Besides scoring goals, Lewandowski also has helped Bayern Munich win eight Bundesliga titles in the last eight seasons. He also won three German cups and was recently crowned Bundesliga's top scorer for the fifth season running after netting 35 goals in 34 Bundesliga games in 2021/22.