Robert Lewandowski On Losing Ballon D'Or To Messi: 'Can't Say I Was Happy, Felt Sadness'

Last week in Paris, PSG forward Lionel Messi was announced as the winner of the football world's most prestigious award, the Ballon d'Or 2021. It was a record-extending seventh award for the Argentine sensation as he pipped the likes of Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema. However, there are a few former and current players and coaches who feel that Messi should not have been awarded this year's Ballon d'Or, including Toni Kroos, Iker Casillas, Lothar Matthaus, Oliver Kahn and Jurgen Klopp. In fact, all three of them felt that Lewandowski should have been granted the award this year. In a recent interview, the Polish striker was asked about his disappointment on missing out on the Ballon d'Or and he said that he felt sad. He also added that he was so close to winning it over Messi shows how far he has come as a player.

"I felt sadness," Robert Lewandowski told Polish outlet Kanale Sportowym. "I can't deny it. I can't say I was happy, on the contrary. I have a feeling of sadness. To be so close, to compete with Lionel Messi, of course, I respect how he plays and what he has achieved. The mere fact that I was able to compete with him shows me the level that I was able to reach."

Lewandowski hopes Messi's words weren't 'empty'

In his acceptance speech, Messi mentioned Lewandowski and said that it had been an honour to compete with him and that France Football should award the Polish striker the Ballon d'Or for 2020 after a sensational season that saw him score goals for fun. "I’d like to mention Robert, it’s been a real honour to compete with him. I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d’Or, you deserved it." Messi said on stage after receiving his 7th Ballon d'Or.

Lewandowski's response to those comments is that he is not enthusiastic about getting the 2020 award and would like those words to be sincere and courteous from a great player and not just 'empty words'. Lewandowski told Polish outlet Kanale Sportowym: "I'm not that enthusiastic about getting the 2020 award. I would like it (Messi's 2021 Ballon d'Or statement) to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just empty words."

