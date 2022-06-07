Robert Lewandowski Opens Up On Decision To Leave Bayern; 'They Didn’t Want To Listen'

Robert Lewandowski, a Polish footballer, has made it clear that he wants to leave Bayern Munich at all costs ahead of the upcoming season. Lewandowski had previously declined the German club's contract extension offer and has urged them to release him this summer. Bayern Munich, according to reports, are desperate to keep its finest player in the squad despite his apparent wish to depart.

'I just want to leave Bayern'

As a result, Lewandowski publicly chastised the club for keeping him despite his objections. Lewandowski stated that he has given his all to the club for the previous eight years and that he deserves respect and loyalty. He went on to say that the best thing to do right now is to find a solution that works for everyone involved and doesn't benefit just one business. He also revealed that he is in talks with Barcelona for a move this summer.

"I just want to leave Bayern. Loyalty and respect are more important than the work. The best thing to do is find a solution together. They didn’t want to listen to me until the end. Something died inside me and it’s impossible to get over that. Even if you want to be professional, you can’t make up for it. No other offers were even considered by me other than that of Barcelona. I want to leave Bayern, that’s clear," Lewandowski was quoted as saying to Sport Onet.

When questioned if Bayern won't let him leave with a year left on his contract, Lewandowski stated that he has already stated his desire to depart. He claimed that if the club does not allow him to leave this summer, it would set a precedent, and no player will want to play for the Bundesliga champions since they will think something similar could happen to them.

"What for? What kind of player will then want to come to Bayern knowing that something like this could happen to him? Where are the loyalty and respect then? I have always been ready, I have spent eight beautiful years here, I have met so many wonderful people and I would like it to stay that way," he added.

Lewandowski has been a member of Bayern Munich's squad for eight years, during which time he has won eight Bundesliga titles. He has also won four German Cups and a Champions League trophy with the club. Since his debut for Bayern in 2014, Lewandowski has 344 goals in 375 appearances for the club.

Image: Instagram/@FCBayern