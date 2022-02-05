Robert Lewandowski Opines On Messi's Struggles At PSG; 'encountered Communication Barrier'

Lionel Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain in July 2021, since then he has not exactly been at the top of his game. He has scored just one Ligue 1 goal in the 12 games he has played. Bayer Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski has now opined on why Messi has struggled in the Ligue 1 since he joined PSG, and has said that it is down to a 'communication barrier'. He also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo saying that the Portuguese player can adapt better because he has played in different leagues.

"For (Lionel) Messi, changing clubs was certainly a much more overwhelming experience. He has never played in a country other than Spain; he has never spoken another language. He has encountered a communication barrier. Cristiano (Ronaldo) has already changed clubs and leagues several times. The age at which you change teams is not important; it is the circumstances that are decisive," Lewandowski told Polish outlet Pilka Nozna.

Messi vs Ronaldo: Lewandowski explains the difference between the two icons

Lewandowski has had his say, but he did not divulge who he thinks is better but rather had good things to say about both. Lewa said that he respects Ronaldo for his hard work and that while football comes very easy to Messi, he thinks that Ronaldo had to work harder for his success. "I respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s hard work," Lewandowski told Sport Bild. "For Messi, everything looks easy. I think Cristiano had to work harder for his success."

Lewandowski ‘touched’ by Messi’s words

In his acceptance speech, Messi mentioned Robert Lewandowski and said that it had been an honour to compete with him and that France Football should award the Polish striker the Ballon d'Or for 2020 after a sensational season that saw him score goals for fun. "I’d like to mention Robert, it’s been a real honour to compete with him. I think France Football should award you your 2020 Ballon d’Or, you deserved it." Messi said on stage after receiving his 7th Ballon d'Or.

Later, Polish outlet Kanale Sportowym quoted Lewandowski as saying, "I'm not that enthusiastic about getting the 2020 award. I would like it (Messi's 2021 Ballon d'Or statement) to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just empty words." However, Lewandowski later said that he was misinterpreted and told Bild he was 'touched' by Messi's words towards him. "Messi's words towards me (about the Ballon d'Or) really touched me," Lewandowski told Bild. "They weren't empty words, it was a nice moment in my career. I only spoke a few words with Leo (face to face), because my Spanish is not that good. I spoke with Kylian (Mbappe) in English, he then translated for Leo. It was a great night."