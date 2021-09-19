Robert Lewandowski Scores 19th Consecutive Goal For Bayern In 7-0 Thrashing Of Bochum

Robert Lewandowski scored a 19th consecutive goal for Bayern Munich against Bochum as the Bavarians ran a riot against the newly promoted German side. Five different scorers found the back of the net as Joshua Kimmich scored a brace, with Vasilis Lampropoulos scoring an own goal. This win helped Bayern move to the top of the table with 13 points.

On the other hand, the poor run continued for Bochum, who lost their fourth game in five Bundesliga matches (1W). The previous losses came against Wolfsburg, Koln and Hertha. As a result of another defeat, Bochum find themselves in 17th place, one point off the relegation places.

Robert Lewandowski scores 19th consecutive goal for Bayern

Robert Lewandowski's 19th consecutive goal for Bayern Munich means that he also became the first player in Bundesliga history to score in 13 consecutive home matches. Previously, the Poland international shared the record with Gerd Muller and Jupp Heynckes (12). The goal against Bochum also meant that Lewandowski has scored against all 18 Bundesliga teams.

13 – Robert Lewandowski is the first player in #Bundesliga history to score in 13 consecutive home matches in the competition; previously he had shared this record with Gerd Müller and Jupp Heynckes (12 each). Record. #FCBBOC pic.twitter.com/Vq4qWyUV54 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) September 18, 2021

Bayern Munich run riot against Bochum

Leroy Sane opened the scoring for Bayern Munich in the 17th minute via an outstanding free-kick. The German winger's goal was followed up by Joshua Kimmich's goal in the 27th minute. Serge Gnabry scored Bayern's third goal in the 32nd minute before an own goal from Vasilios Lampropoulos completed a disappointing first-half performance from Bochum.

However, the goals kept coming for the Bavarians as top club scorer Robert Lewandowski made it 5-0 in the 61st minute. A few minutes after, Kimmich scored his second, with substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting rounding up an excellent performance by scoring a seventh in the 79th minute. However, it could have been worse for Bochum, as Thomas Muller made it 8-0, only to see his goal ruled out for offside.

Bundesliga standings update

While Bayern Munich momentarily went on top of the Bundesliga standings with a win over Bochum, a win for Wolfsburg on Sunday against Eintracht Frankfurt could push the Bavarians to second. Mark van Bommel's side have won all four of their matches so far and are just a point behind Bayern.

Image: Twitter/@BayernMunich