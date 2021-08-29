Robert Lewandowski Scripts History With Hat-trick Against Hertha In Bundesliga

Bayern Munich defeated Hertha Berlin 5-0 on Saturday, with Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski scoring a hat-trick in the game. Following an early attack by striker Thomas Muller, who put one into the opposition's post within the first six minutes of the game, Lewandowski scored three consecutive goals. Jamal Musiala also scored a goal right after the start of the second half. Lewandowski, who is the second-highest goal-scorer in the history of the German league, has already scored five times in the first three games of the season and is leading the charts for the 2021 edition alongside Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who has 3 goals to his name.

'He is incredibly consistent'

With the hat-trick, Lewandowski has now scored in every game for the last 16 matches, surpassing the record of former club legend Gerd Müller, who scored in 15 consecutive matches in the 1969/70 season. Lewandowski is second on the list of hat-trick scorers with 15 hat-tricks to his name, again only Muller is ahead with 32. Lewandowski was named Germany's Footballer of the Year 2021 before the start of the match on Saturday, and the Polish star showed why he deserved the title like no other.

"He's incredibly consistent, has a great ability to drop between the lines, and gets involved in the game a lot. He is incredibly dangerous because he can finish with every legal part of his body. He's also incredibly good as a person too. His goalscoring appetite is exceptional," Bayern Munich Head coach Julian Nagelsmann was quoted as saying by the club's official website after Saturday's match.

As far as Saturday's game is concerned, Bayern Munich dominated the field of play for most of the 90 minutes. Bayern held possession of the ball for 64% of the total game time. With 619 passes, Bayern attempted 6 shots on target as opposed to Hertha's 3. Bayern's pass accuracy was also better than the three-time Bundesliga champions. Bayern now stands second on the list of Bundesliga points table after the completion of three matches. Only Leverkusen is ahead of Bayern on the points table courtesy of fewer goals against.

