Robert Lewandowski Scripts Huge UEFA Champions League Record Post Hat-trick Vs RB Salzburg

After tying the first UEFA Champions League (UCL) Round of 16 leg 1-1 at the Red Bull Arena, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich demolished RB Salzburg at home. The Bavarians defeated the Austrian side 7-1 at the Allianz Arena to progress to the quarter-finals thanks to an outstanding first-half hat-trick by talisman Robert Lewandowski.
Following his three goals, the Polish international scripted a major UCL record as he became the fastest player in history to score a hat-trick. After Lewandowski's goals, Serge Gnabry added a fourth before a second-half brace from Thomas Muller followed by an 85th-minute goal from Leroy Sane that ended the misery for Salzburg. The Austrian side could only manage a consolation goal via 18-year old Maurits Kjaergaard in the 70th minute of the game.
Robert Lewandowski only needed 12 minutes to open the scoring as he converted a penalty to put his team 1-0 up on the night and 2-1 on aggregate. Nine minutes later, he once again scored from the spot before completing his hat-trick two minutes after. The Polish international's three goals from just 23 minutes meant that he scripted a UEFA Champions League record for the fastest hat-trick in history.
Previously, the record for the fastest ever hat-trick in the competition was held by Marco Simeone, who scored three goals in just 24 minutes for AC Milan in 1993/94. As a result of his hat-trick, Lewandowski now is also the highest scorer in this year's competition with 12 goals, one clear of Sebastien Haller, who is having an outstanding campaign with Ajax.
This is the third time in his career that he has scored in double figures in the UEFA Champions League, having scored 15 in 2019/20 and 10 in the 2012/3 season. Thanks to his hat-trick against Salzburg, the 33-year old also became the fastest player in history to reach 85 UCL goals as he did so in 104 matches. Meanwhile, seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is second on the list, having achieved this feat in 107 games.
And that is not it as Lewandowski's hat-trick on Tuesday night also means that he has scored three goals or more in a UEFA Champions League match on five occasions. The list is led by Messi and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who have eight hat-tricks each in the competition.