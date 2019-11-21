Robert Moreno Admits Spain Departure 'bitter-sweet' After Enrique Returns

Former Spain manager Robert Moreno stated that his recent departure as Spain's coach was 'bitter-sweet' as Luis Enrique returned after leaving in the month of June to take care of his daughter. Even though Moreno refrained from criticising the Spanish Football Federation, he appeared to be upset with the latest development as he refused to interact to the media outlets after Spain's 7-0 win over Malta on November 18.

'Bitter-sweet' departure

Moreno stated that he did not have any ill feelings towards Enrique and added that it was not possible to thank everyone. The former manager said that he respected everyone and the decision that was taken and also said that he was a man of his word as he would never stand in the way if Enrique decided to return to the dugout.

Robert Moreno added that he wanted to thank everyone in the Spanish Federation for the way he was treated during his time as the Spanish National Team's manager and said that he got nothing but love and respect during his brief tenure.

Read: India Should Play Football Without Any Fear: Coach Igor Stimac

The former Spain manager said that his experience with the National team ended with a bitter-sweet feeling and added that he was looking forward to what lied ahead and new challenges as a manager because football was his passion. Moreno led Spain to bag the top spot in Group F in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers after an unbeaten run of 8 wins and 2 draws in 10 matches, scoring a total of 31 goals.

This is Luis Enrique's job. To me he was just on leave until he was ready -- there is nothing unfair about his return. He has the right to step in.



Hope Moreno stays on staff. I really grew to admire the direction he had Spain heading in. At very least, he has a bright future. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) November 19, 2019

Read: Lionel Messi Shows Why He Is Still The Best Dribbler In The World Of Football: Watch

A familiar return for Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique returned as Spain's manager after stepping down from the role in the month of June, replacing Robert Moreno who had taken over the manager's role in the interim. Head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, confirmed Enrique's appointment on November 19 and added that he will have the complete freedom to form his own team as he will be managing the National Team in the main draw of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

Enrique had to step down from the manager's role as he had to look after his daughter Xana who later passed away at a young age of nine due to bone cancer.

The Spanish football federation has reappointed Luis Enrique as the manager of Spain.



His re-appointment comes just five months after he quit his role as Spain manager when his daughter, Xanita, 9, died from bone cancer in August. #LuisEnrique https://t.co/N8yLElqMHl pic.twitter.com/SXxn77eGpA — InsideOjodu.com (@InsideOjodu) November 20, 2019

Read: UK Based Millionaire Buys Football Team Named Romford FC, Signs 15 New Players

Read: Three Australia Footballers Out Of 2020 Olympics After Cambodia Incident