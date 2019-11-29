Roberto Moreno Responds To Luis Enrique's 'disloyal' Accusations

Ever since Roberto Moreno was replaced by Luis Enrique as Spain's manager, both have been taking subtle jibes at each other. Moreno and Enrique had been good friends for a long time after having worked at various clubs including Barcelona. However, working for Spain proved to be a bad omen for their relationship. We take a look back at Spain's managerial merry-go-round involving Moreno and Enrique.

Roberto Moreno Admits That He Feels 'Personally Attacked' by Luis Enrique's Comments https://t.co/2cjlQrlKR5 pic.twitter.com/4nqHZsR57O — TechBuzz (@TechBuzz_weekly) November 29, 2019

Also Read | Robert Moreno Admits Spain Departure 'bitter-sweet' After Enrique Returns

Luis Enrique joins Spain

Luis Enrique took charge of Spain back in 2018 to replace Hierro, who stepped down after Spain's poor World Cup campaign. But in 2019, he was forced to leave the job to spend time with his daughter Xana, who was suffering from bone cancer.

Also Read | Unai Emery On The Brink Of Being Sacked By Arsenal As Fans Demand 'Emery Out'

Roberto Moreno steps up and then gets replaced

Roberto Moreno took temporary charge of Spain in Enrique's absence. After just four matches in charge, Moreno was appointed as the team's head coach on June 19. After the subsequent death of his daughter, Luis Enrique decided to step back into management and replace Robert Moreno. Moreno was forced to resign despite an unbeaten record. He had also been successful in helping Spain qualify for Euro 2020. He left the role after Spain's 5-0 win over Romania on November 18. Unsurprisingly, Robert Moreno was not pleased with the decision but admitted it might be good for Spain.

Also Read | Luis Enrique Has Been Reappointed As The Head Coach Of The Spanish National Team

Luis Enrique Returns



"I understand that he is ambitious, that it is his dream to be a coach, but for me it is disloyal, I would not do it."



Luis Enrique accused ex-assistant Robert Moreno of being "disloyal" as the fallout from Spain's coaching change continued. pic.twitter.com/y4CmJfk6jS — Yaw Ampofo Jnr (@IamC_crazy) November 27, 2019

War of Words: Roberto Moreno vs Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique chose not to have Moreno in his coaching team. He branded him "disloyal" for wanting to manage Spain at Euro 2020. Robert Moreno has now come forward in response to Enrique's accusations of disloyalty. He stated that Enrique's words were ugly and weren't attributed to him. Moreno insisted that no bad blood exists between the two, but he feels personally attacked by his comments.

We might just have to wait to see how things develop further. We hope that all of these off-field shenanigans do not affect Spain's Euro 2020 campaign which is still months away.

Also Read | Spain Head Coach Roberto Moreno Left In Dilemma As Luis Enrique Is Set To Return