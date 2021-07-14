Rodrigo De Paul Joins La Liga Champions Atletico De Madrid From Udinese

Defending champions Atletico de Madrid have confirmed the signing of 27-year-old Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese after having signed a five-year contract with La Liga champions.

In an official announcement on their website, they said "Atlético de Madrid and Udinese have reached an agreement over the transfer of Rodrigo de Paul (Argentina, May 24, 1994). The Argentine passed his medical and has signed a five-year contract."

An attack-minded player who can score and assist

The midfielder is known for his strong attack-minded play and can score as well as providing assists for his teammates. He made his debut back in 2013 for Racing Club in Argentina having played for the club's youth outfit. In 2014 he made a switch to Europe where he played two seasons for Spanish side Valencia and made his Champions League debut with them.

In 2016 he made a move back to Racing only to leave the club five months later and return to Europe where he joined Udinese in the summer of 2016. At the Italian club, he developed into one of Serie A's best players having produced 34 goals and 36 assists in 184 matches.

Last season, he was even more exceptional providing the second-most assists in the Italian league (10), completed the most dribbles (122 out of 182), and won the most duels (289). He was also the most fouled player in Serie A (126).

“I’m very happy, I’m going to join LaLiga’s champion and I’m conscious of the responsibility it carries. It is a big step in my football career. Moreover, because of the timing, just after winning the Copa América. This fills me with the strength to meet all expectations. I’m passionate about football, and because of my experience in Spanish football, I know Atlético de Madrid very well, without counting with all the friends and colleagues I have playing in Spain,” De Paul told the club's official website.

“I’m very happy to have the opportunity of working under Simeone’s commands. Firstly, because of the kind of football manager, he is one of the all-time bests. I love football, it’s part of my daily life, and having a manager of Simeone’s high-caliber guiding one is a privilege. In addition, it fills me with compatriot pride, I enjoy being under his commands because I have grown watching him play with Argentina’s National football team shirt”, claimed the new Rojiblancos player.

The Rojiblancos begin their La Liga title defence with a trip to Vigo in Spain where they take on Celta Vigo on August 15 at Balaidos.

(Image Credits: Atletico Madrid Twitter)