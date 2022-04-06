Rohit Sharma Names 1998 World Cup Winner As His Favourite Footballer; Shares Best Memory

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who is currently leading his franchise at the IPL 2022, revealed the name of his favourite footballer as he remembered the days when he watched La Liga games live at the stadium. The Hitman, who is the brand ambassador of the Spanish league, had gone to Madrid to watch El Clasico in 2020, a memory he remembers fondly.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma reveals favourite footballer

While speaking to ANI, Rohit Sharma revealed 1998 FIFA World Cup winner and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane as his favourite footballer. As for his most memorable La Liga match, he added, "I would say live I went to El Clasico in 2020, just before COVID struck. We were there in Madrid to watch the Real Madrid and Barcelona game. So that was my best ever memory of La Liga so far. I want to create more memories with La Liga, but now because we play so many games, there are so many restrictions right now. I'm not able to travel there and experience it."

Rohit se Hitman tak ka safar aasaan nahi tha, lekin Suresh Dada ne mujhe kabhi haar nahi maan-ne di. Ab unki baari, chamakne ki ❤️⁰#DreamBig #Dream11

.#Ad @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/KRKwQ4TxnI — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 25, 2022

In 2019, Rohit Sharma achieved a famous feat as he became the first non-footballer in the history of La Liga to join them as a brand ambassador. The hitman came on board with them after Spain's top division launched various major initiatives in India since 2017.

Rohit Sharma denies MI has home advantage in IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma continues to deny that his side has home advantage in IPL 2022 despite all the league games being played in Mumbai and Pune. Four venues are hosting the competition this season: Wankhede Stadium, Barbourne Stadium in Mumbai, Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and MCA International Stadium in Pune.

In the same interview, the hitman said, "Speaking of home advantage, I believe, except me and Surya, there are not many guys from Mumbai. Like I said before, it's a relatively new team. Not many of these guys have played in the climatic conditions of the city of Mumbai. They must have played a few games, but not a lot of games. So, I personally don't believe it's a full-on advantage. Yes, we have been practising here in Mumbai for a very long time now. But not a lot of these guys have not played a lot of games."

MI are currently playing their third game of the season against the Kolkata Knight Riders and are yet to open their account, having lost their opening two matches against the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals.