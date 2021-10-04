Rohit Sharma Says 'in My Eyes' India Won England Test Series 2-1

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has stated that the players are unaware of the status of the postponed fifth Test match against England. Rohit added he has no idea how or when the series' final Test match would be played - whether it will be treated as a one-off match, or the series will be settled as it is, without the postponed Test. However, the opening batter said that India has already won the series 2-1 in his opinion. "In my eyes, we have won the series," Rohit stated during a virtual press conference hosted by Adidas.

"I don't know what will happen with the final Test of the series yet - whether we will play it as a one-off Test or the series will be decided as it is. We don't have any clarity on that yet," Rohit Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

When asked about his top-notch form with the bat in England, Rohit said the tour was good for him personally but he would not call it his best performance because he believes his best in Test cricket has yet to come. Rohit Sharma was India's top performer with the bat, second only to England skipper Joe Root, whose three centuries and a fifty ensured he remains on top of the leaderboard. Rohit scored a total of 368 runs in 4 matches at an average of 52.57, including 1 century and 2 half-centuries.

England vs India Test series

As far as the Test series is concerned, India won two out of the four matches that were played between the two sides. The first Test match of the series had ended in a draw. India won the second and fourth Test, while England emerged victorious in the third game. Before the start of the fifth Test in Manchester, it was announced by the ECB that the match has been called off due to COVID-19 concerns. India had reportedly refused to field a team in the fifth Test citing positive COVID results inside the camp. India's junior physio had returned a positive test ahead of the fifth Test and he was in close contact with a lot of Indian players, hence, Kohli and his men urged the cricket boards to postpone the match.

It was later announced by the ECB and the BCCI that the fifth Test match of the series will be rescheduled to a future date. However, it is not yet known when the postponed Test match will be held and if it will be part of the recently concluded series.

Image: AP