ROM Vs ATN Dream11: AS Roma Vs Atalanta Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Roma will take on Atalanta in their next Serie A fixture as both sides look to finish in the European spots. The match will be played at the Stadio Olympico stadium and will kick off on Thursday, April 22 at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST). Here is our ROM vs ATN Dream11 prediction, top picks and our ROM vs ATN Dream11 team.

ROM vs ATN match preview

Roma arrive at this match on the back of a shocking away defeat to sixteenth place Torino. Borja Mayoral opened the scoring for Roma in the third minute but three second-half goals from the trio of Antonio Sanabria, Simone Zaza and Tomas Rincon ensured that the visitors did not take anything away from the tie. Paulo Fonseca's men have now suffered three defeats in their last five Serie A games (1W 1D). As a result, Roma have slipped to seventh in the Serie A table and are six points off Napoli, who occupy the last Europa League spot.

On the other hand, Atalanta have been in splendid form as they have won five consecutive league games, including a win against Serie A giants Juventus. As a result of this form, Gian Piero Gasperini's men are currently fourth in the Serie A table with 64 points, four clear off fifth place Napoli. The motivation amongst the Atalanta team will be high as a win could take the side into second place ahead of the weekend games.

ROM vs ATN predicted starting line-ups

Roma: Pau Lopez; Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini; Bruno Peres, Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout, Rick Karsdorp; Pedro, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

Atalanta: Pierluigi Gollini; Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Ruslan Malinovskyi; Luis Muriel, Duvan Zapata

ROM vs ATN top picks

Roma: Edin Dzeko, Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Atalanta: Duvan Zapata, Robin Gosens, Luis Muriel

ROM vs ATN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Pau Lopez

Defenders: Gianluca Mancini, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti, Rafael Toloi

Midfielders: Robin Gosens, Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Forwards: Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel, Edin Dzeko

ROM vs ATN Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Atalanta will come out on top in this Serie A match.

Note: The above ROM vs ATN Dream11 prediction, ROM vs ATN match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ROM vs ATN Dream11 team and ROM vs ATN Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result