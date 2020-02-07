ROM Vs BOG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Roma host Bologna for their Matchday 23 clash in the Serie A 2019-20 season. Roma are currently on the 5th spot of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 11 wins in 22 games (Draws 6, Losses 5). The Paulo Fonseca-side have a total of 39 points to their name. Roma have won just once in their last five clashes (Losses 3, Draw 1). Roma have found the net 40 times this season and conceded 27 goals. They have a goal difference of 13.

As for Bologna, they are on the 11th spot of the points table with 8 wins in 22 games (Draws 6, Losses 8). Bologna have managed to win twice in their last five Serie A clashes (Draws 6, Losses 8). The visitors have bagged a total of 30 points in the season with a goal difference of 0. The match is scheduled for Friday, February 7, 2020 (February 8, 1:15 AM IST) at the Stadio Olimpico. Here's the ROM vs BOG Dream11 prediction and ROM vs BOG Dream11 team.

ROM vs BOG Dream11 Predictions

ROM vs BOG Dream11 Team (Full Squad)

ROM vs BOG Dream11: Roma Full Squad

Pau López, Matteo Cardinali, Daniel Fuzato, Antonio Mirante, Ibañez, Davide Zappacosta, Juan Jesus, Chris Smalling, Aleksandar Kolarov, Mert Çetin, Davide Santon, Federico Fazio, Gianluca Mancini, Riccardo Calafiori, Bruno Peres, Gonzalo Villar, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Cengiz Ünder, Jordan Veretout, Nicolò Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Carles Perez, Amadou Diawara, Alessio Riccardi, Ebrima Darboe, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Felipe Estrella Galeazzi, Diego Perotti, Edin Dzeko, Nikola Kalinic, Leonardo Spinazzola

ROM vs BOG Dream11: Bologna Full Squad

Angelo da Costa, Marco Molla, Lukasz Skorupski, Mouhamadou Sarr, Stefano Denswil, Gary Medel, Mattia Bani, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ibrahima Mbaye, Danilo, Gabriele Corbo, Mitchell Dijks, Gabriel Boloca, Denis Portanova, Nicolás Domínguez, Nicola Sansone, Ladislav Krejcí, Andrea Poli, Andreas Skov Olsen, Roberto Soriano, Musa Juwara, Mattias Svanberg, Andri Fannar Baldursson, Riccardo Orsolini, Federico Santander, Rodrigo Palacio, Gianmarco Cangiano, Jerdy Schouten, Leonardo Stanzani, Musa Barrow

