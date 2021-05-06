ROM Vs MUN Dream11: Roma Vs Manchester United Prediction, Team And Top Picks

AS Roma (ROM) will take on Manchester United (MUN) in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday night. The game will be played at the Stadio Olimpico and will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Friday, May 7. With just hours left for kick-off, here's a look at the ROM vs MUN Dream11 team, top picks and our prediction for the same.

ROM vs MUN Dream11 prediction and preview

The game is likely to be a formality for Manchester United unless AS Roma can stage a miraculous comeback like the one they staged against Barcelona in 2018. The Red Devils travel to Italy having won the first leg 6-2, and the hosts will have to score a minimum of four goals to come close to progressing to the Europa League final. Manchester United are thus favourites and one can expect them to rotate their side a little, considering the serious volume of games coming up for Solskjaer's side.

🏆 Europa League Semifinals

🆚 Manchester United

🏟 Stadio Olimpico

🗓️ Thursday, May 6th

⏰ 21:00

#️⃣ #ASRoma DAJE!#RomaManUtd 🟥🟧🟨 pic.twitter.com/GbzORfC3xX — Borja Mayoral (@Mayoral_Borja) May 5, 2021

Roma's chances are further hurt by the deep injury crisis Paulo Fonseca finds himself in, and the head coach will hope that the Giallorossi can sign off their European campaign on a winning note. Both Roma and Manchester United have been guilty of getting things wrong in the semi-final, but Solskjaer is the favourite to break that jinx and potentially lead the Red Devils to silverware this term.

ROM vs MUN Injury and availability news

Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez has been ruled out for the season, while the likes of Jordan Veretout and Leonardo Spinazzola remain doubts, along with Amadou Diawara and Carles Perez. Gianluca Mancini is back in contention after the end of his suspension, while Bruno Peres has also returned from injury and will contend for a spot in the side.

For Manchester United, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial remain sidelined as Solskjaer will be keen to give some of his fringe players some game time. Donny van de Beek and Daniel James could thus come into the side, along with Alex Telles and Mason Greenwood.

ROM vs MUN Predicted Playing XIs

Roma: Mirante; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Villar, Peres; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

Mirante; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Villar, Peres; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Van De Beek; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Greenwood

ROM vs MUN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: David de Gea

David de Gea Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Gianluca Mancini, Brian Cristante

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Gianluca Mancini, Brian Cristante Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Lorenzo Pellegrini Forwards: Mason Greenwood, Edin Dzeko, Marcus Rashford

ROM vs MUN Dream11 top picks for captain and vice-captain

Roma: Edin Dzeko, Brian Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Edin Dzeko, Brian Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini Man United: Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood.

ROM vs MUN Dream11 prediction

Our prediction is that Manchester United will clinch a 2-1 win on Thursday, to proceed to the Europa League final at the expense of AS Roma.

Note: The above ROM vs MUN Dream11 prediction, ROM vs MUN match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ROM vs MUN Dream11 team and ROM vs MUN Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: AS Roma, Manchester United Twitter)