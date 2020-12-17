ROM Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Preview

AS Roma host Torino in a Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday. The fixture will be played on Thursday, December 17 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:15 PM IST. Here's a look at our ROM vs TOR Dream11 prediction, ROM vs TOR Dream11 team and the probable ROM vs TOR playing 11.

ROM vs TOR live: ROM vs TOR Dream11 prediction and preview

Torino have collected only six points and presently sit in the relegation zone. The Giallorossi, on the other hand, come into the game after a 5-1 thrashing of Bologna and occupy sixth place on the league table, just seven points away from table-toppers AC Milan. For Torino, Cristian Ansaldi, Simone Verdi and Daniele Baselli are all ruled out while the home side will be without Nicolo Zaniolo and Javier Pastore who are out due to injuries and Bryan Cristante, who misses the game due to suspension. Based on recent form our ROM vs TOR match prediction is a win for AS Roma.

ROM vs TOR live: AS Roma vs Torino Head-to-Head

Torino have five wins over the club from the Italian capital, while AS Roma have won 21 of the last 31 encounters between the two. The other five matches have ended in draws.

"Supporters of every club can appreciate any player for their talents – but, sometimes, one comes along that means just that little bit more..."



From touted new signing to history maker, @SamBanno1's personal reflection on @EdDzeko's impact... 🐺 #ASRoma — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) December 15, 2020

ROM vs TOR Dream11 prediction: Probable ROM vs TOR playing 11

AS Roma probable 11 - Pau Lopez; Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla; Rick Karsdorp, Jordan Veretout, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola; Pedro, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Edin Dzeko

Torino probable 11 - Salvatore Sirigu; Wilfried Stephane Singo, Nicolas Nkoulou, Lyanko, Ricardo Rodriguez; Soualiho Meite, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty; Sasa Lukic; Federico Bonazzoli, Andrea Belotti

ROM vs TOR live: Top picks for ROM vs TOR Dream11 team

ROM vs TOR live: AS Roma top picks

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Edin Dzeko

ROM vs TOR live: Torino top picks

Andrea Belotti

Sasa Lukic

ROM vs TOR Dream11 prediction: ROM vs TOR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Pau Lopez

Defenders - Ricardo Rodriguez, Nicolas Nkoulou, Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla

Midfielders - Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Sasa Lukic, Soualiho Meïté, Jordan Veretout

Forwards - Andrea Belotti, Edin Džeko

Note: The above ROM vs TOR Dream11 prediction, ROM vs TOR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ROM vs TOR Dream11 team and ROM vs TOR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: AS Roma Twitter