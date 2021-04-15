Roma Vs Ajax Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Following a 2-1 first leg win in Amsterdam last week, AS Roma welcome Eredivisie leaders Ajax to the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday, April 15, with a place in the Europa League semi-finals at stake. The Europa League quarter-final 2nd leg between the two teams is scheduled to commence at 9:00 PM local time (Friday, April 16 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Roma vs Ajax team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated contest.

Roma vs Ajax: Europa League QF 2nd leg preview

Despite an unconvincing display at the Johan Cruijff Arena last Thursday, Roma earned their fifth straight Europa League win by coming from behind to beat a buoyant Ajax side that had previously gone undefeated in 2021. Davy Klassen put the Dutch outfit in front in the first period, but Lorenzo Pelligrini and Roger Ibanez ensured that Italians came away with the advantage in the tie. Roma beat Braga in the last 32 and then Shakhtar Donetsk in the following round. Paulo Fonseca's side also earned a crucial 1-0 win over Bologna at the weekend and will be hoping to continue their impressive form when they square off against Ajax on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ajax saw their unbeaten home streak of 15 Europa League games come to an end with last week's defeat against Roma. Ajax had previously beaten Ligue 1 leaders Lille twice in the last 32 before completing another double over Young Boys in the next round to reach the competition's quarter-finals for only the second time in nine knockout campaigns. Erik ten Hag's men earned a vital 1-0 win against RKC Waalwijk in the league to open up an 11-point lead at the top. However, Ajax will now be focused on overturning their deficit in the Italian capital.

Roma vs Ajax team news, injuries and suspensions

For Roma, Leonardo Spinazzola will miss out due to injury. Chris Smalling and Stephan El Shaarawy remain doubtful for Paulo Fonseca's side due to thigh injuries, while Albanian centre-back Marash Kumbulla and golden boy Nicolo Zaniolo are both likely to miss the remainder of the season. Edin Dzeko is expected to lead the line for the hosts.

For Ajax, Daley Blind and Maarten Stekelenburg are ruled out due to injury. Devyne Rensch is also suspended for the encounter on Thursday. Dusan Tadic has 22 goals this season across all competitions and the Serbian is likely to start in attack for the visitors.

Roma vs Ajax prediction

Both teams have been in great form off late. However, given that Roma have the home advantage in this fixture, our prediction is a 2-1 (4-2 on aggregate) win for the hosts.

Europa League live telecast: Where to watch Roma vs Ajax live?

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Six SD & HD. The Roma vs Ajax live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Ajax, AS Roma Instagram