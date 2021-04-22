Roma Vs Atalanta Prediction: How To Watch Serie A Live? Team News, H2H and More

AS Roma will host red-hot Atalanta at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday, April 22. The Serie A matchday 32 clash between the two sides is scheduled to commence at 6:30 PM local time (10:00 PM IST). Here's a look at the Roma vs Atalanta team news, live stream details and our Roma vs Atalanta prediction.

Roma vs Atalanta: Serie A matchday 32 game preview

AS Roma have been struggling to balance domestic duties with their more successful continental commitments since the Europa League's return in February. Paulo Fonseca's side hit a new low on Sunday, as they crashed to a 3-1 defeat against relegation-threatened Torino. Roma are still seventh in the Serie A standings and still in the hunt for a European place, however, they have a tough run of fixtures till the end of the season. The Giallorossi will be hoping to return to winning ways on Wednesday but will need to be wary of the threat that Atalanta possess in attack.

On the other hand, Atalanta's stellar run in the league has seen them climb onto fourth place in the Serie A standings. Gian Piero Gasperini's team have won nine of their last 10 Serie A games and beat defending champions Juventus 1-0 last time out. Ruslan Malinovskyi scored the deflected winner against the Old Lady and Atalanta will now be hoping to maintain their impressive run and keep a hold of their Champions League berth.

Roma vs Atalanta team news, injuries and suspensions

For Roma, Amadou Diawara will be unavailable due to suspension as he earned a red card in the defeat against Torino. Pedro sustained a thigh problem on Sunday and will be assessed ahead of the game. Furthermore, Stephan El Shaarawy also has a thigh problem to contend with. Injury-hit defender Chris Smalling continues to struggle with recurrent knee and thigh injuries.

The visitors have no major injury concerns heading into the game and Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to field his strongest starting line-up on Thursday.

Roma vs Atalanta H2H record

As per the Roma vs Atalanta H2H record, Roma and Atalanta have played 38 matches against each other so far. Roma currently hold the upper hand in the H2H record, having won 18 matches. Atalanta have won 12 matches while eight games have ended in a draw.

Roma vs Atalanta prediction

Based on the recent form of both teams and the injury woes for Roma, our Roma vs Atalanta prediction is a 2-1 win for the visitors.

How to watch Serie A live? Roma vs Atalanta live stream details

In India, the answer to the 'How to watch Serie A live?' query is Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. The Roma vs Atalanta live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Atalanta, Henrikh Mkhitaryan Instagram