Roma Vs Inter Milan Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, Serie A Live

Roma face Inter Milan in their next home game at the Stadio Olimpico in what is a crucial match for Inter Milan’s fading Serie A title hopes. The Roma vs Inter Milan Serie A live match will take place on July 19 (July 20 for Indian viewers) at 1:15 AM IST. Here is the Roma vs Inter Milan prediction, Roma vs Inter Milan live stream details, Roma vs Inter Milan h2h record and Serie A live preview.

Roma vs Inter Milan live stream details and match preview

Inter Milan will be looking to secure a victory against Roma as they try to catch Juventus at the top of the Serie A table. Antonio Conte’s team are placed second in the Serie A table. Inter Milan come into the Seria A live game on the back of a good run of form, with the club on a 2-match winning streak having beaten SPAL 4-0 last time out. Roma, on the other hand, will need a miracle to make it to the top 4 as they find themselves 12 points off 4th place in the Serie A table. Roma will be confident of themselves coming into the game though, as they look to continue their 3-match winning streak.

Serie A live: Roma vs Inter Milan live stream

Date and time: Sunday night, July 19 (July 20 for Indian viewers) at 1:15 AM IST

Sunday night, July 19 (July 20 for Indian viewers) at 1:15 AM IST Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico Roma vs Inter Milan live stream: Sony TEN 2 SD and HD, Sony LIV App

Roma vs Inter Milan h2h record

The Nerazzurri are ahead when it comes to the Roma vs Inter Milan h2h record. Out of the 59 games played between the two sides, Inter lead the Roma vs Inter Milan h2h record with 21 wins. Roma, on the other hand, have registered17 wins against Inter Milan. The Roma vs Inter Milan h2h clashes have also yielded 21 draws. The last time these two sides faced off, the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Roma vs Inter Milan live stream: Roma vs Inter Milan prediction, team news

Roma: Roma will be without the services of Federico Fazio, Antonio Mirante, Chris Smalling and Juan Jesus as the quartet miss the Serie A live game through injury. Defender Davide Santon joins them on the treatment table, as the defender is struggling with a muscular problem.

Inter Milan: Romelu Lukaku will be expected to be a part of the playing 11 having been rested in the last match. Matias Vecino is out for the game, while Stefano Sensi faces a late fitness test.

Roma vs Inter Milan live stream: Roma vs Inter Milan probable playing 11

Roma: Lopez; Mancini, Ibanez, Kolarov; Spinazzola, Zaniolo, Veretout, Zappacosta; Mkhitaryan, Dzeko, Pellegrini

Lopez; Mancini, Ibanez, Kolarov; Spinazzola, Zaniolo, Veretout, Zappacosta; Mkhitaryan, Dzeko, Pellegrini Inter Milan: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Godin; Young, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Candreva; Valero; Martinez, Lukaku

Roma vs Inter Milan prediction

According to our Roma vs Inter Milan prediction, Inter Milan are favourites for the game.

