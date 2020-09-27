Roma Vs Juventus Live Stream, How To Watch Serie A Matchday 2 In India And All Team News

Serie A Matchday 2 will see defending champions Juventus take on AS Roma in what promises to be a high octane clash. While both teams have got off to contrasting starts this season, there's no denying the quality both teams have on offer in what will be the headline fixture of the Serie A this weekend. Here's a look at the Roma vs Juventus live stream, Roma vs Juventus team news, how to watch Roma vs Juventus, and the Roma vs Juventus predicted line-up.

Roma vs Juventus live stream: Roma vs Juventus Serie A Matchday 2 preview

It is still early days for Juventus under new manager Andrea Pirlo, but the defending champions were at their very best in their opening fixture of the season. The Old Lady brushed aside Sampdoria at home, with new signing Dean Kulsevski breaking the deadlock followed by goals from Leonardo Bonucci and Cristiano Ronaldo. Roma, on the other hand, got off to a worst possible start, as they handed a 0-3 forfeit due to a registration error. The two teams had played out a draw, but Roma's mistake cost them and will look to bounce back in style against Juventus.

All is set for the second round.

These are the matches! 🗓#SerieATIM #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/rmYqHjuif5 — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) September 26, 2020

Roma vs Juventus live stream: Roma vs Juventus team news

According to the Roma vs Juventus team news, the Old Lady will be without the services of winger Federico Bernadeschi, who is expected to return later this month. Star defenders Alex Sandro and Matthijs de Ligt are also ruled out, with both scheduled to make a return next month from their injuries. For Roma, Diego Perotti and Javier Pastore are out injured. Promising talent Nicolo Zaiolo, who missed most of last season due to injury, is currently out until May next year.

Roma vs Juventus team news: Roma vs Juventus predicted line-up

Roma: Antonio Mirante; Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cistante, Roger Ibanez; Rick Karsdrop, Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola; Pedro Rodriguez, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Antonio Mirante; Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cistante, Roger Ibanez; Rick Karsdrop, Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout, Leonardo Spinazzola; Pedro Rodriguez, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini; Juan Cuadrado, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie, Gianluca Frabotta; Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Roma vs Juventus live stream: How to watch Roma vs Juventus?

Fans wondering how to watch Roma vs Juventus in India can the telecast of Serie A live in India on the Sony Sports Network. Fans looking for Roma vs Juventus live stream can watch the action live on the Sony LIV app. For in-match highlights, score updates and other news, viewers can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Juventus, Roma and Serie A. The match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Monday, September 28 in India (Sunday Night).

(Image Courtesy: Juventus, AS Roma Twitter)