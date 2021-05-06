Roma Vs Man United Live: How To Watch Roma Vs Man United In India, Prediction, Team News

Manchester United will take on AS Roma in what promises to be an exciting second leg clash of their Europa League semi-final tie. The match will be played at Stadio Olimpico and will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Friday, May 7. Here's a look at how to watch Roma vs Man United in India, Roma vs Man United live stream details and our Roma vs Man United prediction for the same.

Roma vs Man United prediction and preview

Manchester United are almost certain to break their semi-final jinx and reach their first major competition final under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the Red Devils clinched a memorable 6-2 win at Old Trafford last week. The club is going through a turbulent period off the pitch with fans openly protesting and criticising the Glazer family ownership, and Solskjaer will hope that there are no distractions for the players especially after their fixture against Liverpool got postponed. The Red Devils have a packed schedule and Solskjaer will be prompted to make a few changes to his XI, as they hold a four-goal advantage on their trip to Rome.

AS Roma had pulled off a memorable comeback against Barcelona at the Stadio Olimpico in 2018, and Paulo Fonseca will hope that the Giallorossi can pull off something spectacular again this time around. Roma need to be at their attacking best against a susceptible Man United defence, which conceded two at Old Trafford. A comeback seems a far fetched thought especially with Roma needing to score a minimum of four goals, but Fonseca will hope that his side puts on a respectable performance in his final few weeks as the club's manager. Man United are overwhelming favourites and should make it to their first Europa League final since 2017.

Roma vs Man United team news

Roma have a massive injury crisis with first-choice goalkeeper Pau Lopez ruled out for the season. Jordan Veretout and Leonardo Spinazzola were withdrawn in the first half at Old Trafford and remain doubts for the reverse fixture, along with Amadou Diawara and Carles Perez. Gianluca Mancini is back in contention after the end of his suspension, while Bruno Peres has also returned from injury and will contend for a spot in the side. For Manchester United, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial remain sidelined as Solskjaer will be keen to give some of his fringe players a go. Donny van de Beek and Daniel James could thus come into the side, along with Alex Telles and Mason Greenwood.

Roma vs Man United team news: Predicted XIs

Roma: Mirante; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Villar, Peres; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

Mirante; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Villar, Peres; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Van De Beek; James, Fernandes, Pogba; Greenwood

Roma vs Man United channel India: How to watch Man United vs Roma in India?

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 3 — SD & HD. The Roma vs Man United live stream in India will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams. The game is scheduled to kick off on Friday, May 7, 12:30 AM IST.

(Image Courtesy: AS Roma, Europa League Twitter)