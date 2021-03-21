Roma Vs Napoli Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live Game Info

Following a close-edged victory over AC Milan, Napoli will square off against AS Roma in Serie A. The match will be played on Sunday, March 21, 2021 (Monday according to IST). Here are the Roma vs Napoli live stream details, schedule, preview, prediction and other key details of the match.

Roma vs Napoli team news: Where to watch Roma vs Napoli live?

The Serie A live broadcast will be available on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. The Roma vs Napoli live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on where to watch Roma vs Napoli live:

Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Date: Sunday, March 21, 2021 (Monday according to IST)

Time: 1.15 AM IST

Roma vs Napoli prediction and preview

Roma suffered a major setback with their defeat against Parma in the previous Serie A fixture. Valentin Mihaila and Hernani Azevedo Junior scored a goal each to win the three points for Parma, as Roma went on to draw a blank on the scoresheet. Meanwhile, Ante Rabic scored in the injury time against 10-man Milan to help Napoli progress northward in the Serie A standings.

Roma vs Napoli team news

Roma have a long list of players with injuries ahead of the home clash. Chris Smalling misses out due to a thigh injury, while Henry Mkhitaryan is yet to recover from a calf injury. Besides, the likes of Bruno Peres, Riger Ibanez, Nicolo Zaniolo, Jordan Veretout and Juan Jesus are among the other key absentees for the Napoli fixture.

On the other hand, Giovanni di Lorenzo remains suspended for Napoli and hence is excluded from the squad to play Roma. Stanislav Lobotka contracted the novel coronavirus and thus remains under quarantine. Besides, the likes of Amir Rahmani, Andrea Petagna and Faouzi Ghoulam are set to sit out on the sidelines.

Roma vs Napoli probable XIs

Roma: Pau López, Gianluca Mancini, Bryan Cristante, Marash Kumbulla, Rick Karsdorp, Gonzalo Villar, Amadou Diawara, Leonardo Spinazzola, Carles Pérez, Borja Mayoral, Pedro.

Napoli: Davide Ospina, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Nikola MaksimoviÄ‡, Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj, Fabián Ruiz Peña, Diego Demme, Matteo Politano, Piotr ZieliÅ„ski, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens.

Serie A table update

Napoli sit fifth in the Serie A table, having racked up 50 points in 26 games. Napoli have clinched three victories apart from a defeat in the previous five games. On the other hand, Roma have also won 50 points, albeit with a game more and sit at the seventh spot in the competition. Roma have two victories and defeats each in the previous five games.

Roma vs Napoli prediction

Napoli are the favourites to win the game 2-1 over Napoli.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Napoli Twitter