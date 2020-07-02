Roma Vs Udinese Live Stream, Team News, Schedule, Seria A Preview

Roma will go up against Udinese in their next home game at the Stadio Olimpico in what is a crucial match for their slim Serie A top 4 hopes. The Roma vs Udinese match will take place on Thursday, July 2 (July 3, 1:15 AM IST). Currently, Roma occupy the 5th position in the Serie A table while Udinese are placed 16th place in the Serie A table.

Roma vs Udinese live stream details and match preview

The Roma vs Udinese Serie A live match is important to both the teams, albeit for entirely different reasons. While Roma are chasing a top-four spot in the Serie A table, Udinese are looking to put some distance between them and the relegation zone. Rome come into this game on the back of a mixed run of form and are currently nine points off fourth place in the Serie A table. They lost to AC Milan in their most recent game, doing down 2-0 at the San Siro. Udinese have more serious problems to deal with, having lost their last two games since the resumption of Serie A. The hosts will go into the Roma vs Udinese game as favourites, with the club having a 100 percen record against Udinese in their last 6 Serie A fixtures.

Roma vs Udinese live stream: Roma vs Udinese Serie A live

Game: Roma vs Udinese

Roma vs Udinese Date and time: Thursday, July 2 (July 3 for Indian viewers),1:15 AM IST

Thursday, July 2 (July 3 for Indian viewers),1:15 AM IST Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Stadio Olimpico Roma vs Udinese live stream: Sony TEN 2 SD and HD, Sony LIV App

Roma vs Udinese live stream: Roma vs Udinese team news Serie A live

Roma vs Udinese team news: AS Roma squad - Pau López, Matteo Cardinali, Daniel Fuzato, Antonio Mirante, Davide Zappacosta, Juan Jesus, Chris Smalling, Aleksandar Kolarov, Mert Çetin, Davide Santon, Federico Fazio, Gianluca Mancini, Riccardo Calafiori, Bruno Peres, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Cengiz Ünder, Jordan Veretout, Nicolò Zaniolo, Alessandro Florenzi, Javier Pastore, Amadou Diawara, Mirko Antonucci, Alessio Riccardi, Ebrima Darboe, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Diego Perotti, Edin Dzeko, Nikola Kalinic, Leonardo Spinazzola, Justin Kluivert

Roma vs Udinese team news: Udinese squad - Juan Musso, Samuele Perisan, Nícolas Andrade, Samir, Nicholas Opoku, William Troost-Ekong, Bram Nuytinck, Hidde ter Avest, Rodrigo Becão, Sebastian De Maio, Seko Fofana, Mato Jajalo, Rodrigo De Paul, Wallace, Ken Sema, Jens Stryger Larsen, Rolando Mandragora, Jan Kubala, Marco Ballarini, Antonin Barak, Felipe Viseu, Evandro, Francisco Sierralta, Stefano Okaka, Kevin Lasagna, Ignacio Pussetto, Ilija Nestoroski, Lukasz Teodorczyk

Roma vs Udinese live stream: Roma vs Udinese team news

Serie A live, Roma vs Udinese live stream: AS Roma XI

Mirante; Peres, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Cristante, Villar; Under, Pastore, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko

Serie A live, Roma vs Udinese live stream: Udinese XI

Musso; Maio, Nuytinck, Samir; Larsen, De Paul, Walace, Fofana, Sema; Lasagna, Okaka

