Roman Abramovich Clears Air On Chelsea Loan Repayment Amid Rumours; Read Full Statement

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich's official spokesperson has released a statement regarding gaining and financial return from the sale of the club. The Blues were put up for sale two months ago by Abramovich after he came under severe pressure to sell the club amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Chelsea owner was also sanctioned by the UK government over alleged ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Football news: Roman Abramovich's Charity work

Earlier Roman Abramovich had said that money received from the sale of Chelsea Football club would go to an undefined charity to support victims of the war in Ukraine. The Russian spokesperson while making a public declaration said, "Firstly, Mr Abramovich's intentions in relation to gifting the proceeds from the Chelsea sale to charity have not changed. Since the initial announcement, Mr Abramovich's team has identified senior representatives from UN bodies and large global charitable organizations who have been tasked with forming a Foundation and setting out a plan for its activities".

The statement further said, "The lead independent expert has had conversations with Government representatives presenting the structure and initial plans. Mr Abramovich has not been involved in this work and it has been managed independently by experts with years of experience working in humanitarian organizations".

Roman Abramovich loan to Chelsea

There were reports that the Chelsea Football Club owner has reportedly attempted to restructure his £1.5 billion loan deal amid UK sanctions. According to UK reports, the sale of Chelsea Football Club is in doubt because there are disagreements about what will happen to the £2.5 billion that the club is expected to be sold for. However, the UK government will reportedly not permit any deal to go through until and unless it is certain that Roman Abramovich will not receive any proceeds.

The spokesperson while clearing the air on the reports said, "Mr Abramovich has not asked for any loan to be repaid to him – such suggestions are entirely false – as are suggestions that Mr Abramovich increased the price of the Club last minute. As part of Mr Abramovich’s objective to find a good custodian for Chelsea FC, he has however encouraged each bidder throughout this process to commit to investing in the Club – including in the Academy, Women’s team, necessary redevelopment of the stadium as well as maintaining the work of Chelsea Foundation".