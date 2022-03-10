Roman Abramovich Sanctioned By UK Government, Assets Include Chelsea FC; Read Statement

In a latest development, Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government on Thursday, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson citing the Russian's support for President Vladimir Putin's vicious attack on Ukraine.

Abramovich is believed to have had close ties with Putin, with reports previously having claimed that the oil mogul purchased state-owned assets at prices far below market value as a result of the controversial loans-for-shares privatization program during Putin's initial stint as President.

'No place in our economy': Roman Abramovich sanctioned

As per a press release by the UK government, sanctions were imposed against seven oligarchs, with the most notable name in the sports context being Roman Abramovich. However, given the impact the sanctions on the club owner will have on Chelsea, the government has made it clear that the club can continue certain operations, including playing games in the Premier League.

"Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has today announced a full asset freeze and travel ban on seven of Russia’s wealthiest and most influential oligarchs, whose business empires, wealth and connections are closely associated with the Kremlin. As part of the UK’s leading efforts to isolate Putin and those around him, these oligarchs – who have a collective net worth of around £15bn - will have their assets in the UK frozen, they are banned from travelling here and no UK citizen or company may do business with them," read the release.

Sale of Chelsea to be put on hold with immediate effect

As a consequence, the sale of Chelsea, which is estimated to be worth around £3bn, will now be held up as the sanctions take immediate effect.

"Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies," Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quoted as saying.

"Today’s sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression. The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands. They should hang their heads in shame. Our support for Ukraine will not waver. We will not stop in this mission to ramp up the pressure on the Putin regime and choke off funds to his brutal war machine. The UK will keep going further, faster and deeper to punish Putin’s regime for this callous war. The UK will continue to lead global efforts to provide Ukraine with economic, diplomatic, humanitarian and defensive support," foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated.

Chelsea, despite the sanctions imposed on its owner Abramovich, will be able to continue with football-related activities and participate in important tournaments such as the Premier League.

"Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea. This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities," further read the release.