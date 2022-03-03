Roman Abramovich To Sell Chelsea; Will Donate Proceeds From Sale To Ukrainian War Victims

Russian oil mogul and owner of Chelsea FC Roman Abramovich has released a heartwarming statement, wherein he has revealed his decision to sell the club and donate all proceeds from the sale to charity for Ukrainian victims of war. The Russian billionaire has insisted that football has never been about money for him and noted that it was an extremely difficult decision for him to take. In a statement released on Wednesday evening, Abramovich said he has decided on the sale keeping in mind the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners.

According to him, the sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. "I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club," Abramovich mentioned in the statement. "Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club," the statement further added. Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he announced that the team would form a charitable foundation wherein all net proceeds from the sale would be donated. He categorically said that the funds will be utilised for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine.

"Funds will be utilised for Ukraine war victims": Abramovich

"This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery," he said. "I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart," he added. It is pertinent to mention here that the Chelsea Football Club, often referred to as Chelsea, is an English professional football club based in Fulham, West London which was founded in 1905. Abramovich had taken over the control of Chelsea in 2003. Under his reign, the Blues managed to win five Premier League titles and two Champions League titles.

Image: ANI