Romelu Lukaku Arrives In London To Complete Chelsea Transfer Record Move For £97.5m

Romelu Lukaku has reportedly arrived in London to complete his club-record move to Chelsea from Inter Milan. The London outfit have been searching for a top striker in the transfer market as the current forward Timo Werner has found life difficult at Stamford Bridge. In 35 Premier League appearances for Chelsea, the German striker has just scored six goals and eight assists.

After having left Chelsea in 2014, Romelu Lukaku has reportedly arrived in London once again to complete his club-record transfer of £97.5m (€115m) from Inter Milan. The Belgian international landed in Biggin Hill Airport on Wednesday evening after having stopped in Monte Carlo earlier. The 28-year old reportedly told Inter Milan earlier this week to permit him to leave if Chelsea provided the Serie A giants with a suitable offer.

As per reports, Lukaku is expected to sign a five-year contract with Chelsea that is worth £200,000 a week. The Serie A outfit reportedly rejected two previous offers from Chelsea for the Belgian striker. The second of Inter's offer was worth £85m (€100m) plus left-back Marcos Alonso.

Romelu Lukaku's stats in past clubs

Romelu Lukaku is one of the top strikers in Europe and has demonstrated his value to several clubs in the past. After making just 15 appearances for Chelsea, Lukaku went to Everton, where he scored 87 goals in 166 games. He also found the back of the net on 42 occasions in 96 appearances during his two years at Manchester United before signing for Inter Milan in 2019. At Inter, he scored 24 goals in his last season to help the Italian club lift their first Scudetto in 11 years.

Romelu Lukaku is the right man for Chelsea, says Thomas Tuchel

While speaking to Sky Sports, Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel praised Romelu Lukaku for his outstanding qualities as a striker and said that he would be a good fit for his club. "Romelu is one of the guys like Haaland at Dortmund, Lewandowski at Bayern, Harry Kane at Tottenham, who is a real No 9 who loves to score and who has a presence in the box. That is not a secret. The sentence is easy to repeat for any coach in the world," said Tuchel.