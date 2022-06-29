Romelu Lukaku Arrives To Complete Inter Move Only A Year After £97.5m Chelsea Move: WATCH

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku returned to Inter Milan to complete a loan deal only a year after a blockbuster £97.5m move to Chelsea. The Nerazzurri will pay the Blues a loan fee of £6.9m and a further £3.5m in bonuses if they were to win the Serie A. Moreover, they will also cover all the wages of Lukaku, who is expected to have his medical later on June 29 to make the move official.

Lukaku arrives in Milan from Chelsea to complete Inter move

As seen in the video below, Romelu Lukaku can be seen arriving in Milan to complete his return to the San Siro after a disappointing season at Chelsea. The Belgian international just scored 15 goals in all competitions for the Blues across 44 games last season.

In stark contrast, Lukaku scored 23 and 24 goals for Inter Milan in Serie A during his two seasons respectively, having played 36 games each across the two campaigns. Upon his arrival in Italy, Lukaku told reporters (as quoted by Sky Sports), "I'm so happy to be back." According to reports, the 29-year-old is also believed to have agreed to a 30% pay cut to help facilitate his exit and ease the pressure on the Nerazzurri.

Romelu Lukaku had expressed desire to leave Chelsea last year

In an interview with Sky Sports in December last year that Romelu Lukaku received severe flak after the Belgian international had expressed his desire to return to Inter Milan, stating the concerns he had at Chelsea. "I really hope in the depths of my heart to return to Inter, not at the end of my career, but at a still good level to hopefully win more," said the 29-year-old.

As for his time with the Blues under Thomas Tuchel, Lukaku added, "Physically I'm doing great. I'm just not very happy with the situation, but that's normal. I think the boss has decided to play a different formation but I have to stick at it and get on with it professionally. I'm not happy with the situation but it's my job and I mustn't give up."