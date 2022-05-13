Romelu Lukaku Breaks Silence On Agent's Comment Saying 'there Was A Problem' At Chelsea

Belgian football sensation Romelu Lukaku has broken his silence on his agent’s comments about him having a promlem at Chelsea, by putting up an Instagram story on Friday. As reported by Mirror, Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello confirmed that he will speak to the new Chelsea owners about the player’s future with the club and also admitted that the club had a problem about the striker’s situation. Earlier in December 2021, an explosive interview to the Italian Press, made Lukaku the talking point for the football world, as he said he was unhappy at the club.

Meanwhile, Lukaku took to his official Instagram handle on Friday and clarified his side on the entire topic. "Never ever will I let someone speak for me. I kept my mouth shut and focused on helping the team and end the season in the best way as possible. So if someone out there trying to say something about me and the club. Not in my name", the 29-year-old wrote on his Instagram story.

"It is obvious that there was a problem," says Federico Pastorello

As per Mirror, shedding his thoughts by Lukaku, Pastorello earlier said, “I’m not the one to discuss technical choices, but it is obvious that there was a problem. The numbers, however, must be weighted: he is the best scorer of the team this season, even with a lower playing time compared to his teammates.The situation must be carefully evaluated, now there’s a Champions League spot to secure, and the FA Cup final: Romelu is totally focused on that, we have not talked about anything else”.

Chelsea are up against Liverpool in the final of the FA Cup at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday. They currently stand third in the Premier League 2021-22 points table with 20 wins, 10 draws and six defeats this season. They have two games left in the season against Leicester City and Watford respectively.

Lukaku joined Chelsea ahead of the 2021 season for his second stint with the club after a transfer from Serie A giants Inter Milan. However, he has failed to replicate his performance from the previous seasons, as his goal tally stands at eight goals after playing 25 matches in total. Playing for Chelsea, Lukaku has scored a total of 15 goals in 57 matches so far.

