Romelu Lukaku Calls Chelsea Move 'chance Of A Lifetime', Pens Note For Inter Milan Fans

Romelu Lukaku finally completed his much awaited to European Champions Chelsea FC from Inter Milan after putting pen on paper for a fee reported to be in the region of $135 million. Lukaku is said to have signed on a five-year deal worth in excess of £200,000-a-week and will see the striker remain in west London until 2026. The Belgium striker had earlier spent three seasons at the Premier League club before being sold for 28 million pounds (now $39 million) to Everton. Following the move to Chelsea, FC Lukaku penned down an emotional note for Inter Milan fans.

Romelu Lukaku's note for Inter Milan fans

Lukaku's time at Inter Milan was outstanding with the striker scoring 24 goals in Serie A last season and helping the club to their first Italian title in 11 years. While the striker wanted to continue playing for the Italian club he had to change his mind and make the Chelsea move after it became clear the club wanted to make his return a reality. Following the exit from the club, the Belgian striker wrote "Dear Inter fans. Thank you… Thank you for making me and my family feel at home in Milano. Thank you for the unconditional support and love on a daily basis. Thank you for motivating me even more after the first season. When I came to Inter I immediately felt that I would do well for this club. The love and reception I first received at Malpensa airport was the start of a beautiful story.

He further wrote "I made it my mission to never let you down every time I wore the Inter shirt. I gave 100 per cent in every training session and every game so that I could make you proud. Our first season ended in the toughest possible way but you guys gave me the strength to continue to keep pushing and we did as a team. That's why we became champions together. I hope you guys understand my decision to move on to Chelsea. It's the chance of lifetime for me and I think at this time of my career it is a chance that I always dreamed of. One thing is for sure and that is that I will always remain an 'interista' because without you I wouldn't be the player or man I am today. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Chelsea FC make a winning start to their new Premier League campaign

Marcus Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevoh Chalobah ensured Chelsea FC make a winning start to their new season with 3-0 win over Crystal Palace. Alonso opened the scoring from a freekick by bending the ball beautifully up and over the wall into the top corner. The advantage was doubled moments before the break, with Pulisic finding the back of the net with left foot finish following a pass from Mason Mount.

The icing on the cake came from Trevoh Chalobah who collected the ball just inside the Palace half and urged to shoot, the defender moved forward before unleashing a precise strike beyond Guaita’s despairing dive and into the back of the net via the underside of the post.