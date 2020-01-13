Lukaku Congratulates De Bruyne For His Sublime Assist Against Aston Villa

Premier League champions Manchester City humiliated Aston Villa in the Premier League Matchday 22. Pep Guardiola’s men scored six past their opponents, while they conceded only one goal. City striker Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick to register a new record to his name, while Kevin de Bruyne displayed his sublime talent for Guardiola.

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku convinces Ashley Young via call to leave Man United and join Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku was amazed by Kevin de Bruyne's assist to Gabriel Jesus

@DeBruyneKev bruh you a bad motherf*** ... what a pass 💀🤦🏿‍♂️ — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) January 12, 2020

Kevin de Bruyne was one of the best players against Aston Villa. The player bagged two assists, both of which have been highly appreciated by fans. De Bruyne’s display impressed his Belgian compatriot Romelu Lukaku who could not contain his excitement on social media. Lukaku took to Twitter to laud his countryman. De Bruyne replied by saying, “get ready for summer.” He was implying Belgium’s Euro 2020 campaign.

Also Read | Conte counting on 'rough diamonds' Lukaku, Lautaro against free-scoring Atalanta

Manchester City scored six past Aston Villa

Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring for his side in the 18th minute of the game. He doubled the lead six minutes later. However, Sergio Aguero turned up for his side, netting into the top left corner in the 28th minute. Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus took his team’s tally to four goals in the injury time of the first half. Aguero was magical in the second half of the game and he scored his second of the night in the 57th minute. The Argentine completed his hat-trick after receiving a ball from Riyad Mahrez to fire it into the net in the 81st minute.

Also Read | Kevin De Bruyne responds to David Beckham comparison, says he is a different player

Manchester City will next play against Cystal Palace

The victory marks Manchester City’s advance into the league points table. They've secured the second spot with 47 points. However, Guardiola’s men still trail 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool. City will next play against Crystal Palace on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Also Read | Kevin De Bruyne embarrasses Phil Jones with his stunning skills; watch

Image Courtesy - Romelu Lukaku Instagram