Romelu Lukaku Calls For Collaborative Effort Of Teams, Associations, Govts Against Racism

Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has joined his Blues teammate Marcos Alonso in saying that the gesture of taking a knee is no longer as effective. The action of 'taking a knee' was started as a gesture against racism that many players had been facing in matches, the gesture of taking a knee was usually done just before kick-off. Prior to the start of the current top-flight season, players from all 20 Premier League clubs said they would continue to take the knee as a symbol of their "unity against all forms of racism".

Speaking to CNN, Lukaku said that they need to do more than just taking a knee, they need to take stronger positions. He said that while the players are taking the knee everyone claps but after the game, the players get racially abused. He also asked social media companies to come and talk to the teams, or the governments or the players themselves to find a way to stop the racial abuse.

"I think we can take stronger positions, basically. "Yeah, we are taking the knee, but in the end, everybody’s clapping but... sometimes after the game, you see another insult. "If you want to stop something, you can really do it. We as players, we can say: ‘Yeah, we can boycott social media,’ but I think it’s those companies that have to come and talk to the teams, or to the governments, or to the players themselves and find a way how to stop it because I really think they can," said Lukaku

What needs to be done

The Belgian striker then told CNN what needed to be done was that captains of all the teams and four or five players should meet with the CEOs of the various social media companies as well as governments, FA, and the PFA to deal with the issues. He said that it needs to be dealt with directly and not just in the men’s game but in the women’s game as well, not only to protect the players but the fans and younger players as well. He then added that football is meant to be an enjoyable game, the game cannot die out by discrimination. He lastly said that football is meant to be a place of joy and happiness not where players feel unsafe.

Lukaku said: "The captains of every team, and four or five players, like the big personalities of every team, should have a meeting with the CEOs of Instagram and governments and the FA and the PFA, and we should just sit around the table and have a big meeting about it. How we can attack it straight away, not only from the men’s game, but also from the women’s game. I think just all of us together and just have a big meeting and have a conference and just talk about stuff that needs to be addressed to protect the players, but also to protect fans and younger players that want to become professional footballers. I have to fight, because I’m not fighting only for myself. I’m fighting for my son, for my future kids, for my brother, for all of the other players and their kids, you know, for everybody. At the end of the day, football should be an enjoyable game… You cannot kill the game by discrimination. That should never happen. Football is joy, it’s happiness and it shouldn’t be a place where you feel unsafe because of the opinion from some uneducated people."

A spokesperson for the Football Association told CNN that contact had been made over arranging a talk with Lukaku. The spokesperson said: "We always welcome conversations on this important subject with players and others across the game."

Image: AP